You are here

  • Home
  • Singapore imposes $740,000 fines over major cyberattack
﻿

Singapore imposes $740,000 fines over major cyberattack

Singapore is hyper-connected and on a drive to digitize government records and essential services, but fends off thousands of cyber-attacks every day. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2019
AFP
0

Singapore imposes $740,000 fines over major cyberattack

  • Hackers last year gained access to a government database and made off with the records of 1.5 million people
  • Officials have not disclosed which state they believe was behind the breach
Updated 15 January 2019
AFP
0

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s privacy watchdog Tuesday imposed fines of S$1 million ($740,000) on a health care provider and an IT agency over a cyber-attack that saw health records of about quarter of the population stolen.
In the city-state’s biggest ever data breach, hackers last year gained access to a government database and made off with the records of 1.5 million people, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong among those targeted.
An official inquiry last week highlighted a litany of failings, including weaknesses in computer systems and inadequate staff training and resources, and said authorities believe a state was likely behind the attack.
The official Personal Data Protection Commission announced it was fining Integrated Health Information Systems, which runs the IT systems for Singapore’s public health care sector, S$750,000.
SingHealth, a health care provider which groups some public hospitals and clinics, was hit with a S$250,000 fine.
The commission said the organizations had failed to “make reasonable security arrangements to protect personal data of individuals.”
The stolen information was “highly sensitive and confidential personal data,” it said.
“It is not difficult to imagine the potential embarrassment that a patient may suffer if such sensitive information about the patient and the patient’s health concerns were made known to all and sundry.”
Officials have not disclosed which state they believe was behind the breach, which occurred between June 27 and July 4. The compromised data included personal information and medication dispensed to patients.
Analysts say that Russia — which is accused of meddling in the US presidential election — China, Iran and North Korea are believed to have the capability to carry out such attacks.
Wealthy Singapore is hyper-connected and on a drive to digitize government records and essential services. But the government says it fends off thousands of cyber-attacks every day and has long warned of breaches by actors as varied as high-school students in their basements to nation states.

Topics: Singapore cyber attacks cyber crime

Related

0
World
State-actors likely behind Singapore cyberattack: experts
0
Science & Technology
Hackers steal 1.5 million Singapore health records in record cyberattack

Facebook to invest $300 mln in local news initiatives

Updated 15 January 2019
AP
0

Facebook to invest $300 mln in local news initiatives

  • Facebook was partly blamed for the decline of advertising dollars that newspapers are receiving
  • Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of global news partnerships, says the company wants to help local publishers succeed
Updated 15 January 2019
AP
0

NEW YORK: Facebook says it is investing $300 million over the next three years in local news programs, partnerships and other initiatives.
The money will go toward reporting grants for local newsrooms, expanding Facebook’s program to help local newsrooms with subscription business models and investing in nonprofits aimed at supporting local news.
The move comes at a difficult time for the news industry, which is facing falling profits and print readership. Facebook, like Google, has also been partly blamed for the ongoing decline in newspapers’ share of advertising dollars as people and advertisers have moved online.
Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of global news partnerships, acknowledges the company “can’t uninvent the Internet,” but says it wants to work with publishers to help them succeed on and off the social network.
“The industry is going through a massive transition that has been underway for a long time,” she said. “None of us have quite figured out ultimately what the future of journalism is going to look like but we want to be part of helping find a solution.”
Facebook has increased its focus on local news in the past year after starting off 2018 with the announcement that it was generally de-emphasizing news stories and videos in people’s feeds on the social network in favor of posts from their friends.
At the same time, though, the company has been cautiously testing out ways to boost local news stories users are interested in and initiatives to support the broader industry. It launched a feature called “Today In” that shows people local news and information, including missing-person alerts, road closures, crime reports and school announcements, expanding it to hundreds of cities around the US and a few in Australia.
The push to support local news comes as Facebook, which is based in Menlo Park, California, tries to shake off its reputation as a hotbed for misinformation and elections-meddling. The company says users have been asking to see more local content that is relevant to them, including news stories as well as community information such as road closings during a snowstorm.
The $300 million investment includes a $5 million grant to the nonprofit Pulitzer Center to launch “Bringing Stories Home,” a fund that will provide local US newsrooms with reporting grants to support coverage of local issues. There’s also a $2 million investment in Report for America as part of a partnership aiming to place 1,000 journalists in local newsrooms across the country over the next five years.
The idea behind the investments, Brown said, is to look “holistically at how a given publisher can define a business model. Facebook can’t be the only answer, the only solution — we don’t want the publisher to be dependent on Facebook.”
Fran Wills, CEO of the Local Media Consortium, which is receiving $1 million together with the Local Media Association to help their member newsrooms develop new revenue streams, said she is optimistic the investment will help.
“I think they are recognizing that trusted, credible content is of benefit not only to local publishers but to them,” she said.

Topics: Facebook

Related

0
Corporate News
Nestlé launches Workplace by Facebook
0
Media
Facebook removes fake Bangladesh news sites

Latest updates

Brazil president eases gun laws with decree
0
Family of former US marine held by Russia denies reports of Russia visit
0
Footballer affected by lightning strike in Brazil youth game
0
Militants attack Nairobi hotel complex sending civilians fleeing for their lives
0
Saudi urges ‘fair’ energy transition, defends oil
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.