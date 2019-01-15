BEIRUT: Freezing temperatures and the lack of medical care have killed at least 15 displaced Syrian children in recent weeks, the United Nations reported Tuesday.
The UN Children Fund (UNICEF) said eight of them had died as a result of freezing temperatures in the Rukban camp in southeastern Syria and seven others during the displacement from the extremist bastion of Hajjin, further north.
Winter weather killed 15 displaced children in Syria: UN
