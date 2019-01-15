You are here

Winter weather killed 15 displaced children in Syria: UN

Syrian children walk together in the mud past tents at a camp for the displaced near the village of Shamarin, near the border with Turkey in the northern Aleppo province, on January 11, 2019. (File/AFP)
BEIRUT: Freezing temperatures and the lack of medical care have killed at least 15 displaced Syrian children in recent weeks, the United Nations reported Tuesday.
The UN Children Fund (UNICEF) said eight of them had died as a result of freezing temperatures in the Rukban camp in southeastern Syria and seven others during the displacement from the extremist bastion of Hajjin, further north.

Houthi militants involved in Al-Anad drone attack captured: Yemen Ministry of Interior

DUBAI: Yemen’s interior ministry on Tuesday said they had captured members of a Houthi cell involved in last Thursday’s attack on Al-Anad air base.

The drone attack on a Yemeni government military parade, the latest and deadliest since a cease-fire agreement for Hodeidah was signed in Sweden last month, killed six people and injured scores of others.

A seventh person died days later.

A ministry statement added the cell worked for the Houthi militia in Aden, Lahij and other liberated areas, Al-Arabiya news website reported.

Ahmed Al-Misri, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the militants were arrested in the past few days in the Lahij province, north of Aden, where Al-Anad airbase was located.

Al-Misri added that those arrested admitted during interrogation they carried out the assassinations and bombings in Aden, which targeted security and military officials.

The militants likewise said they received training from Houthi experts in Sanaa and Dhamar, the areas controlled by the militia.

