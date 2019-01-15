You are here

UN food aid to Yemen reaches 9.5 million people, shy of target

The UN’s World Food Programme did not reach its 10 million target for food aid in December due to insecurity in Yemen. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2019
Reuters
UN food aid to Yemen reaches 9.5 million people, shy of target

  • ‘We delivered a bit less because the actual situation slowed distribution in some areas, the security was not as good’
  • The World Food Programme managed to deliver food to two hard-hit areas of Hodeidah — Tuhayta and Darahimi — for the first time since July
Updated 15 January 2019
Reuters
GENEVA: The UN’s World Food Programme said on Tuesday that it delivered food and food vouchers to more than 9.5 million hungry people in Yemen in December, just shy of its 10 million monthly target due to insecurity in the country threatened by famine.
“We were hoping to arrive at 10 million. We delivered a bit less because the actual situation slowed distribution in some areas, the security was not as good,” WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel told a Geneva news briefing.
In January, the WFP managed to deliver food to two hard-hit areas of Hodeidah — Tuhayta and Darahimi — for the first time since July, thanks to a de-escalation in fighting, he added.

Houthi militants involved in Al-Anad drone attack captured: Yemen Ministry of Interior

Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
Houthi militants involved in Al-Anad drone attack captured: Yemen Ministry of Interior

  • Seven people were killed in last Thursday's attack
  • Those captured confessed to the attack during interrogation
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen’s interior ministry on Tuesday said they had captured members of a Houthi cell involved in last Thursday’s attack on Al-Anad air base.

The drone attack on a Yemeni government military parade, the latest and deadliest since a cease-fire agreement for Hodeidah was signed in Sweden last month, killed six people and injured scores of others.

A seventh person died days later.

A ministry statement added the cell worked for the Houthi militia in Aden, Lahij and other liberated areas, Al-Arabiya news website reported.

Ahmed Al-Misri, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the militants were arrested in the past few days in the Lahij province, north of Aden, where Al-Anad airbase was located.

Al-Misri added that those arrested admitted during interrogation they carried out the assassinations and bombings in Aden, which targeted security and military officials.

The militants likewise said they received training from Houthi experts in Sanaa and Dhamar, the areas controlled by the militia.

