Alberto Zaccheroni not happy with UAE despite progressing to the second round

The UAE coach is only too aware that his side need to go up a gear to have a chance of ultimate glory. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News


  • Italian tells team they can forget about Asian Cup glory if they don't improve.
  • UAE finish top of Group A with five points after draw with Thailand.
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Alberto Zaccheroni hit out at his UAE side after they made it through to the knockout stages.
A 1-1 draw against Thailand was enough to see the hosts progress to the second round — the UAE’s opener from Ali Mabkhout canceled out by Thitiphan Puangjan four minutes from time.
But the Italian coach was less than impressed with the Whites and has told them he expects much better come the round of 16.
“I was expecting a better performance. We controlled the game, scored an early goal but then we conceded a goal and we lost concentration,” Zaccheroni said.
“We didn’t take advantage of the fact that we’re playing at home in front of our own fans. I know that the fans aren’t happy with our performances — we have to do better from now on.”
That the hosts have made it through to the knockout stages is a success. They entered the tournament on the back of some patchy form and with hope that they might do well, rather than expectation. But it is also fair to say that they have underwhelmed during the three matches.
The opening day 1-1 draw against Bahrain — a late Ahmed Khalil penalty sparing their blushes. Then that was followed up with a laborious 2-0 win over India and then the 1-1 draw against a Thai side that had never made it to the second round.
But having taken stock after the first round Zaccheroni is certain that the side will improve, starting with the second round.
“In all three matches we controlled them and, all in all, we were better than the other teams,” he said.
“But I was expecting a better performance, we scored the early goal and controlled the game but after scoring we conceded the equalizer and we lost concentration and didn’t take advantage of playing at home.
“I know the fans are not happy with our performance and we aspire to do well in the coming stage, taking advantage of playing at home. Our team has solutions and we’ll use those in the coming matches.”

Late winner as Aussies down Syria to go through

Late winner as Aussies down Syria to go through

  • Result meant holders Australia finished second in Group B behind Jordan, whose 0-0 draw with Palestine gave the Palestinians hope of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams
  • Syria, vocally backed by thousands of their fans in Al Ain, twice fought back from a goal behind before Rogic slammed home the winner in the third minute of injury time
Updated 1 min 36 sec ago
AFP
AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Tom Rogic’s injury-time thunderbolt settled an Asian Cup thriller on Tuesday as defending champions Australia beat Syria 3-2 to reach the last 16 and knock out their war-torn rivals.
The result meant the holders finished second in Group B behind Jordan, whose simultaneous 0-0 draw with Palestine gave the Palestinians hope of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.
Syria, vocally backed by thousands of their fans in Al Ain, twice fought back from a goal behind before Rogic slammed home the winner in the third minute of injury time.
Injury-hit Australia, with only six outfield players on the bench, needed just a draw to go through as they kicked off at the same time as Jordan against Palestine.
Syria looked an early threat before Australia started to get a grip on the game and Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren flashed a header just wide.
There was drama on the half-hour when a Syrian free-kick bounced through a packed penalty area and into the net, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Mark Milligan.
But Australia were getting close and Awer Mabil, after seeing one raking shot blocked, unleashed a fabulous effort which curled into the top corner four minutes before half-time.
However, the lead lasted just two minutes as Mouaiad Alajaan’s cross picked out Omar Khrbin, who on his 25th birthday saw his header saved by Mat Ryan but then gobbled up the rebound.
On 54 minutes, Chris Ikonomidis’s shot was hooked away by Omro Al Midani — but the ball was judged to have crossed the line by the additional assistant referee, who was surrounded by Syrian players.
The incident silenced the massed ranks of Syrian fans but there was uproar around the stadium shortly afterwards when their team vehemently claimed a penalty for a Milligan handball.
Australia looked firmly in control and they could have had a third goal when substitute Apostolos Giannou saw a low shot cannon off the base of the upright.
But Mexican referee Cesar Ramos threw Syria a lifeline when he gave them a penalty after Omar Al Soma went down in the box — and the striker stroked them level once more with 10 minutes to go.
It looked like Syria would escape with a vital point before Celtic’s Rogic, playing the tournament with a broken hand, belted Australia’s third from distance.
Meanwhile in Dubai, Jordan were held to a goalless draw by Palestine in a fiery clash to preserve their unbeaten record and progress as Group B winners.
Twice quarter-finalists, in 2004 and 2011, Jordan stunned holders Australia in their opening game before beating Syria 2-0.
But they found plucky Palestine a tougher nut to crack in Abu Dhabi.
Abdallatif Al Bahdari header gave Jordan a scare on the hour-mark of a match that was not one for football purists.
Jordan went close when Ahmad Ersan’s long-range blast was blocked by Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamada before the game petered out with both sides content to take a draw.

Topics: 2019 Asian Cup AFCfeatures Australia Syria

