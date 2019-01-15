You are here

  • Home
  • New Israeli military chief pledges to lead ‘innovative’ army
﻿

New Israeli military chief pledges to lead ‘innovative’ army

Avivi Kochavi, 54, is Israel’s 22nd military chief. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2019
AP
0

New Israeli military chief pledges to lead ‘innovative’ army

  • Aviv Kochavi replaced Gadi Eisenkot, who served 40 years as Israel’s army chief
  • Kochavi also commanded the Gaza division during Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip
Updated 15 January 2019
AP
0

JERUSALEM: Israel’s new military chief took office Tuesday, pledging to lead a “lethal, efficient and innovative army” into the future as it faces grave challenges along its borders.
Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s inauguration comes shortly after the military’s announcement that it has successfully completed its operation to destroy a network of cross-border tunnels dug by the militant group Hezbollah, stretching from Lebanon into Israel, and as it appears to be dropping its ambiguity over hundreds of strikes it had carried out against Iranian forces in Syria in recent years.
Kochavi was promoted from major-general at Tuesday’s ceremony at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, becoming the country’s 22nd military chief. He replaces Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, who is retiring after 40 years of service. Israel’s army chiefs usually serve up to four years.
“I pledge to dedicate all my energy to a demanding and critical approach to strengthening our defenses and adjusting it to the challenges of the present and future by focusing on increasing our striking abilities against our enemies and putting forth a lethal, efficient and innovative army that maintains its purpose and uniqueness,” he said.
In his final week on the job, Eisenkot oversaw the discovery of what the military says was the sixth and final Hezbollah tunnel to penetrate Israel. He also divulged that Israel had struck thousands of Iranian targets as part of a policy shift of engaging Iran directly, instead of just its lesser proxies of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.
Israel has long called for a crackdown on the Iran-backed Hezbollah — a heavily armed militia that functions as a mini-army and is believed to possess an arsenal of some 150,000 rockets that can reach nearly all of Israel. In recent years, Hezbollah has been bogged down in fighting in Syria on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government. But with that war winding down, Israeli security officials fear Hezbollah is refocusing its attention on Israel.
At the Tel Aviv ceremony, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to prevent Iran from establishing a military foothold in post-civil war Syria, on Israel’s doorstep.
“In front of us stands one major element — Iran and its terror proxies. We have acted responsibility and sensibly to thwart the strengthening of those who seek to harm us,” he said. “I heard yesterday the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry saying: ‘Iran has no military presence in Syria, we only advising.’ Well, I advise them to get out of there fast since we will continue our aggressive policy there as we have promised and we are doing, relentlessly and without fear.”
Kochavi and Eisenkot will complete their handover with a visit to Jerusalem’s Western Wall, a lunch with the president and a joint meeting of the general staff.
The 54-year-old Kochavi previously served as commander of military intelligence, chief of northern command and most recently as Eisenkot’s deputy chief of staff. He also commanded the Gaza division during Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
As a commander of the paratroopers’ brigade in the early 2000s, he was credited with developing a tactic of using hammers to break down walls between homes in Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank, to rob snipers of vantage points from where they could shoot at Israeli troops on the streets.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Military

Related

0
Middle-East
Netanyahu tells Iran to get out of Syria ‘fast’
0
Middle-East
Palestinians, Israeli police scuffle at Jerusalem holy site

Houthi militants involved in Al-Anad drone attack captured: Yemen Ministry of Interior

Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
0

Houthi militants involved in Al-Anad drone attack captured: Yemen Ministry of Interior

  • Seven people were killed in last Thursday's attack
  • Those captured confessed to the attack during interrogation
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Yemen’s interior ministry on Tuesday said they had captured members of a Houthi cell involved in last Thursday’s attack on Al-Anad air base.

The drone attack on a Yemeni government military parade, the latest and deadliest since a cease-fire agreement for Hodeidah was signed in Sweden last month, killed six people and injured scores of others.

A seventh person died days later.

A ministry statement added the cell worked for the Houthi militia in Aden, Lahij and other liberated areas, Al-Arabiya news website reported.

Ahmed Al-Misri, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the militants were arrested in the past few days in the Lahij province, north of Aden, where Al-Anad airbase was located.

Al-Misri added that those arrested admitted during interrogation they carried out the assassinations and bombings in Aden, which targeted security and military officials.

The militants likewise said they received training from Houthi experts in Sanaa and Dhamar, the areas controlled by the militia.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

Related

0
Middle-East
Six killed in Houthi drone attack on Yemen military parade
0
Middle-East
Top Yemen intelligence official injured in Houthi drone strike dies

Latest updates

Late winner as Aussies down Syria to go through
0
Brazil president eases gun laws with decree
0
Family of former US marine held by Russia denies reports of Russia visit
0
Footballer affected by lightning strike in Brazil youth game
0
Militants attack Nairobi hotel complex sending civilians fleeing for their lives
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.