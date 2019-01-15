You are here

Netanyahu tells Iran to get out of Syria 'fast'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they had attacked Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria hundreds of times. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2019
AFP
Netanyahu tells Iran to get out of Syria ‘fast’

  • Israel has pledged to prevent Iran entrenching itself militarily in Syria
  • Tehran denies sending regular troops to fight in Syria
Updated 15 January 2019
AFP
TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday urged Iran to quickly remove its forces from neighboring Syria or face continued attacks on them by Israel.
“Yesterday I heard the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman saying ‘Iran has no military presence in Syria, we only advise them’,” Netanyahu said at a Tel Aviv ceremony to install a new head of Israel’s armed forces.
“So let me advise them — get out of there fast, because we’ll continue our forceful policy of attacking, as we promised and are doing, fearlessly and relentlessly,” he said.
In a rare public confirmation on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel had attacked what he described as “Iranian warehouses containing Iranian weapons in the Damascus international airport” over the weekend.
Netanyahu added that Israel had attacked Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria hundreds of times.
Israel has pledged to prevent Iran entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where its arch foe is backing President Bashar Assad’s regime alongside Russia and Hezbollah.
At the ceremony for the new chief of staff, Lt. General Aviv Kochavi, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel’s central security challenge was “Iran and its terror emissaries,” saying the Israeli military had “prevented the military entrenchment of Iran in Syria.”
Tehran denies sending regular troops to fight in Syria, saying it has only provided military advisers and militia fighters from various countries.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Syria Iran

Houthi militants involved in Al-Anad drone attack captured: Yemen Ministry of Interior

Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
Houthi militants involved in Al-Anad drone attack captured: Yemen Ministry of Interior

  • Seven people were killed in last Thursday's attack
  • Those captured confessed to the attack during interrogation
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen’s interior ministry on Tuesday said they had captured members of a Houthi cell involved in last Thursday’s attack on Al-Anad air base.

The drone attack on a Yemeni government military parade, the latest and deadliest since a cease-fire agreement for Hodeidah was signed in Sweden last month, killed six people and injured scores of others.

A seventh person died days later.

A ministry statement added the cell worked for the Houthi militia in Aden, Lahij and other liberated areas, Al-Arabiya news website reported.

Ahmed Al-Misri, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the militants were arrested in the past few days in the Lahij province, north of Aden, where Al-Anad airbase was located.

Al-Misri added that those arrested admitted during interrogation they carried out the assassinations and bombings in Aden, which targeted security and military officials.

The militants likewise said they received training from Houthi experts in Sanaa and Dhamar, the areas controlled by the militia.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

