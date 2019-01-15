You are here

Erdogan: Turkey to set up Syria 'security zone'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would solve issues with a ‘spirit of alliance’ with US President Donald Trump as long as his country’s sensitivities were taken into account. (Reuters)
Updated 15 January 2019
AFP
Erdogan: Turkey to set up Syria 'security zone'

  • Turkey has welcomed the planned withdrawal of some 2,000 US troops from Syria
  • ‘We have reached an agreement of understanding that is of historic importance’
Updated 15 January 2019
AFP
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Ankara would set up a “security zone” in northern Syria suggested by US President Donald Trump.
Erdogan said he held a “quite positive” telephone conversation with Trump late on Monday where he reaffirmed that “a 20-mile (30 kilometer) security zone along the Syrian border ... will be set up by us.”
Turkey has welcomed the planned withdrawal of some 2,000 US troops from Syria but the future of US-backed Kurdish militia forces regarded as terrorists by Ankara has poisoned Ankara-Washington ties.
Trump on Sunday tweeted that the US would “devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds,” a threat that drew angry retorts from the government in Ankara.
Erdogan on Tuesday said Trump’s tweet “saddened me and my friends,” but added that the two leaders reached an agreement during Monday’s phone conversation.
“We have reached an agreement of understanding that is of historic importance,” he said.
Erdogan said Turkey would solve issues with a “spirit of alliance” with Trump as long as his country’s sensitivities were taken into account.
US support for the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) during the Syria conflict has been a major source of friction between the NATO allies. The US regards the YPG as an effective ground force in the fight against Daesh militants.
Ankara has however threatened to launch a cross-border operation to eradicate Syrian Kurdish fighters it sees as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
The PKK is blacklisted by Turkey as well as by the US.

Topics: Turkey Syria US Recep Tayyip Edrogan

Houthi militants involved in Al-Anad drone attack captured: Yemen Ministry of Interior

Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
Houthi militants involved in Al-Anad drone attack captured: Yemen Ministry of Interior

  • Seven people were killed in last Thursday's attack
  • Those captured confessed to the attack during interrogation
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen’s interior ministry on Tuesday said they had captured members of a Houthi cell involved in last Thursday’s attack on Al-Anad air base.

The drone attack on a Yemeni government military parade, the latest and deadliest since a cease-fire agreement for Hodeidah was signed in Sweden last month, killed six people and injured scores of others.

A seventh person died days later.

A ministry statement added the cell worked for the Houthi militia in Aden, Lahij and other liberated areas, Al-Arabiya news website reported.

Ahmed Al-Misri, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the militants were arrested in the past few days in the Lahij province, north of Aden, where Al-Anad airbase was located.

Al-Misri added that those arrested admitted during interrogation they carried out the assassinations and bombings in Aden, which targeted security and military officials.

The militants likewise said they received training from Houthi experts in Sanaa and Dhamar, the areas controlled by the militia.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

