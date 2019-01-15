You are here

Footballer affected by lightning strike in Brazil youth game

A Brazilian footballer needed medical attention after lightning hit the field during a youth tournament match
Updated 15 January 2019
AP
SAO PAULO: A Brazilian footballer needed medical attention after lightning hit the field during a youth tournament match.
Lightning struck during the Copa Sao Paulo event in Diadema, outside Sao Paulo, sending players scattering for cover. Images that went viral showed Henrique, a defender for the Agua Santa team, groggy and lying on a bench.

Agua Santa said on Monday that Henrique recovered shortly after leaving the stadium in an ambulance and did not need to be taken to a hospital.
The opposing goalkeeper in the same match, Matheus Mendes of Atletico Mineiro, told ESPN Brazil he felt head pain because of the incident.
Mendes did not go with Henrique in the ambulance.

Topics: Offbeat football sport Brazil soccer

Expat newlyweds die in Maldives honeymoon horror

Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: A Saudi-based Filipina nurse and her newlywed husband drowned while snorkeling on their honeymoon in the Maldives on Sunday, officials have confirmed.

Highschool sweethearts Leomar Lagradilla, 30, and his wife Erika Joyce, 29, were snorkeling at a resort in Maldives’ Dhiffushi island when they drowned, UAE daily Gulf News reported.

They were taken to a local hospital, but were pronounced dead on arrival.

"They cannot give the full details why my brother and sister-in-law drowned. As of now, nobody from the hotel has messaged us what really happened," Lagradilla’s sister said in an interview on a local radio program.

Lagradilla and Joyce, who were nurses based in Singapore and Saudi Arabia respectively, married in the Philippines on Dec. 18, before flying to the Maldives on Jan. 9 for their honeymoon.

The Philippine diplomatic mission in Dhaka is arranging the repatriation of the bodies of the two victims, which according to the couple’s friends would cost $23,000.

An online fundraising campaign has been created to raise the money, but Philippine officials have vowed to meet the costs. 

Topics: expat Filipinos Maldives Philippines

