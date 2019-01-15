You are here

Militant’s jailing a throwback to 1970s leftist terror wave

Cesare Battisti, center, spent nearly four decades on the run following his escape from an Italian prison in 1981. (Reuters)
PARIS: The jailing this week of former communist radical Cesare Battisti, a key figure in the violent turmoil in Italy of the 1970s, has brought back memories of a time when leftist killings raged across Europe and beyond.
Battisti, 64, finally returned to jail in Italy on Monday after nearly four decades on the run following his escape from prison in 1981.
Ultra-leftist groups like his own sowed chaos during the period in Italy known as the “Years of Lead” — named after the number of bullets fired — from the late 1960s to mid-1980s.
Across Europe, it was a time when radical youths sought to smash the capitalist system with a wave of bombings, assassinations, hostage-takings and plane hijackings.
West Germany’s Red Army Faction, whose most extreme members were known as the Baader-Meinhof gang, carried out a string of attacks on “capitalist” targets such as police and US troops.
France’s Action Directe group also waged attacks in the name of the proletariat, while in junta-ruled Greece militants targeted the CIA, banks and industrialists among others.
In Lebanon, radicals in the diaspora set up the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) to fight Turkish interests, mostly in Europe.
And the Japanese Red Army, which waged terror at home and around the world, sought the overthrow of the country’s monarchy along with a global revolution.
Against the backdrop of the Vietnam war, the US-backed 1973 coup in Chile, student demos and trade union battles, a tide of anti-imperialist sentiment helped spur the radicals into violent action.
These groups built links and passed weapons across borders at a time when Palestinian guerillas like the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were also flourishing.
Venezuelan Carlos the Jackal, for instance — the most-wanted terrorist of the era — was accompanied by the German radical Hans-Joachim Klein for his spectacular hostage-taking at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna in 1975.
“At the end of the 1960s, young rebels were turning to armed action with the idea of fighting the last fascists,” said Mosco Levi-Boucault, a French film director who produced a series about Italy’s notorious Red Brigades.
Just 15 years or so after the end of World War II, ex-fascists were prime targets for leftist revolutionaries.
“At the time, Italian factories still employed former fascists as foremen,” Levi-Boucault said.
“One of them was found with his head shaved, tied to the gates of the Fiat factory in Turin.”
The man survived, but he was one of the lucky ones.
In the most infamous of their attacks, the Red Brigades kidnapped and murdered Italy’s former conservative prime minister Aldo Moro in 1978.
Historian Marc Lazar, an expert on the period from the Institute of Political Science in Paris, said the fact that democracy was still relatively new in some countries made the resort to violence seem more acceptable.
In Italy, he added, leftwing militants were also out to fight the far-right which was itself waging attacks — such as the 1969 Milan bombing that left 16 dead — in a bid to justify a return to an authoritarian regime.
The particular violence in Italy, which Lazar estimates left more than 400 people dead, came from “one-upmanship in the escalation of violence between far-right and far-left.”
Battisti, who belonged to the Armed Proletarians for Communism group, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1971 for shooting dead two Italian policemen.
After his jailbreak he lived for years in Brazil under the protection of former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
But the country’s new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro had vowed on the campaign trail to send Battisti back to Italy.
Battisti went on the run again — but was tracked down in Bolivia last week and swiftly extradited after authorities there ignored his asylum request.

BRASILIA: Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday decreed the easing of national gun laws as part of a law-and-order agenda, despite fears it could aggravate already staggering violent crime.
The executive order, signed in a live television broadcast, allows “good citizens” to more easily own firearms, said Bolsonaro.
“To guarantee the legitimate right of defense, as president I am using this weapon,” he said, indicating the pen he then used to sign the decree.
Brazil recorded nearly 64,000 homicides in 2017, making it one of the most dangerous countries in the world outside of a war zone.
According to a survey published last month by the Datafolha firm, 61 percent of Brazilians are opposed to generalized gun ownership.
Bolsonaro, a 63-year-old former army captain and longtime lawmaker, took office two weeks ago after being elected in October on promises to crack down on crime and corruption. On the campaign trail he often mimicked a pistol by extending the thumb and forefinger with his hand.
One of Bolsonaro’s key pledges was to roll back gun-control laws, on the premise that armed citizens would deter criminals.
His decree makes it much easier for adults with no criminal record to buy guns and keep them at home.
It does not extend to carrying weapons — concealed or otherwise — in public, which remains restricted to police, public or private security personnel, and the military.
Bolsonaro said his decree was supported by a 2005 referendum in which 64 percent of Brazilians voted against a total ban on gun sales.
“The people decided to buy guns and ammunition and we cannot deprive those who wanted that at that time,” he said, criticizing firearm-ownership restrictions brought in under former leftwing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is now in prison for corruption.
A ministerial source told AFP that the new decree took effect immediately, without needing congressional approval.
A group that monitors violence, the Forum for Public Security, echoed the concern of many in Brazil by saying Bolsonaro’s measure risks “increasing insecurity.”
It said that several studies have shown that an increase in the number of firearms in circulation correlated to a jump in the number of gun-related deaths.
But Bolsonaro does not agree. In a television interview last week, he said that, with less restrictive gun laws, “you can be sure that violence will fall.”
Brazil’s homicide rate is 30.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, a level that is three times higher than the level the UN classifies as endemic violence.

