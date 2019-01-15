You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi schools ‘nucleus’ of sporting talent, says sports chief
﻿

Saudi schools ‘nucleus’ of sporting talent, says sports chief

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal praised the government for promoting sports in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi schools ‘nucleus’ of sporting talent, says sports chief

  • The program would train students with an eye on unearthing Olympic-level athletes
Updated 15 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and vice-chair of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SOC), announced that the Olympic Values Education Program would target more than 60,000 students in the Kingdom, at a press conference in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

The program is currently being run in Riyadh and Al-Jouf, and aims to eventually employ over 1,000 teachers.

The GSA chairman also praised the government for promoting sports in the Kingdom, which is an integral part of the Vision 2030.

He said that schools were the nucleus of sporting talent in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the need for cooperation between the GAS, the SOC and the Ministry of Education to help young athletes become Olympians.

He added that the program would train students with an eye on unearthing Olympic-level athletes, but also to promote respect, tolerance and sportsmanship in schools. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi sports

Related

0
Sport
Saudi Arabia's young athletes return from Youth Olympics with hope and expectation
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s youngest gymnast vows that she ‘will win Olympic gold’ one day

Saudi Arabia, South Korea reach agreement on visas

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia, South Korea reach agreement on visas

  • Cabinet OKs air transport pact with Indonesia
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet met to discuss a series of national and global developments on Tuesday, in a session chaired by King Salman.

At the forefront of the agenda was the escalation in tensions between Israel and Hamas along the Gaza border, and the continuing encroachment on Palestinian land by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The Cabinet responded by demanding that the UN Security Council intervene. King Salman also relayed to ministers the outcome of his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which covered many regional issues.

The minister of media, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah, announced that after reviewing proposals from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a decision from the Shoura Council, a memorandum of understanding between the government and the Republic of Korea on granting visit visas had been agreed upon.

The Cabinet approved the amendment of the air agreement on regular air transport between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

The Cabinet, meanwhile, praised the progress of the 2025 Sustainable Agricultural and Rural Development Program, aimed at enhancing farming techniques by promoting sustainable water and renewable energy sources.

They also discussed the framework in Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020 for building a sustainable renewable energy sector, reiterating aims to lead global renewable energy developments over the next decade, and create projects such as the wind-powered plant at Dumat Al-Jandal, as part of the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative.

In a statement, though, Al-Shabanah said: “The Cabinet discussed the announcement made by the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources about the Kingdom’s oil and gas reserves, which highlighted the importance of Saudi Arabia as a secure source of oil supplies in the long term.”

He added, in closing, the Cabinet’s praise for the efforts of Saudi security forces in the tracking and arrest of seven people in Qatif, which foiled a planned terrorist attack.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Newly appointed Saudi Cabinet members sworn in
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet praises creation of new energy park, Al-Turaif restoration efforts

Latest updates

UK PM Theresa May loses historic Brexit vote
0
Trump’s attorney general nominee: ‘I will not be bullied’
0
Giorgio Chiellini confident Juventus can buck recent trend of Supercoppa defeats
0
From tourism to terrorism: How the revolution changed Iran
0
Saudi Arabia, South Korea reach agreement on visas
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.