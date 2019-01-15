Saudi schools ‘nucleus’ of sporting talent, says sports chief

JEDDAH: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and vice-chair of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SOC), announced that the Olympic Values Education Program would target more than 60,000 students in the Kingdom, at a press conference in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

The program is currently being run in Riyadh and Al-Jouf, and aims to eventually employ over 1,000 teachers.

The GSA chairman also praised the government for promoting sports in the Kingdom, which is an integral part of the Vision 2030.

He said that schools were the nucleus of sporting talent in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the need for cooperation between the GAS, the SOC and the Ministry of Education to help young athletes become Olympians.

He added that the program would train students with an eye on unearthing Olympic-level athletes, but also to promote respect, tolerance and sportsmanship in schools.