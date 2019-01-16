You are here

Chinese Olympics ‘ambassador’ visits Riyadh

Cao Da Fo sees himself as a promoter of goodwill and cultural exchange. (AN photo)
Updated 16 January 2019
Rashid Hassan
  • Cao Da Fo has visited 194 countries for the promotion of 2022 Winter Olympic Games
  • Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics
RIYADH: A Beijing-based volunteer traveled to Riyadh last week as part of his mission to visit every country in the world and promote the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which are being held in the Chinese capital.

Cao Da Fo has visited 194 countries, with 39 places left on his itinerary before he heads home to his wife and four children. 

He was at the South Pole before coming to Saudi Arabia, where he spent three days in Riyadh. 

Cao spoke warmly of the reception he has received on his travels, booking a flight to the Kingdom the day after his visa was confirmed by the embassy in Beijing. 

“Many of the people of the countries I have visited so far have been very welcoming and generous to me, offering assistance, food and water,” he told Arab News.

The longest period he has been away from home is 150 days, he added.

Cao started his round the world tour in 1999 to promote China’s goal of hosting the Winter Olympics in 2002.

The bid failed but Cao continued championing China as a host for the event. He sold off properties to finance the tour and has spent around $1.5 million on his mission. 

“It will give a good name to my homeland; it’s for the love of my country,” he said, when asked what inspired him to travel the world. “Since I became so involved in the Olympics, I no longer strive for material things.”

His trips to other countries show him posing for photos with locals and holding a colorful flag that features the sporting event’s famous five rings.

He said the Summer Olympics of 2008 changed Beijing forever. 

“When I was little, I didn’t even dream that this could happen, that the subway could run so near my home, that China could attain more worldly knowledge, that we could appear more international,” he has said in previous interviews.

Cao also sees himself as a promoter of goodwill and cultural exchange.

“I feel like the Olympic torch is more like a spark of hope for the whole world.”

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. It was selected as the host city in July 2015.

Saudi Arabia, South Korea reach agreement on visas

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, South Korea reach agreement on visas

  • Cabinet OKs air transport pact with Indonesia
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet met to discuss a series of national and global developments on Tuesday, in a session chaired by King Salman.

At the forefront of the agenda was the escalation in tensions between Israel and Hamas along the Gaza border, and the continuing encroachment on Palestinian land by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The Cabinet responded by demanding that the UN Security Council intervene. King Salman also relayed to ministers the outcome of his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which covered many regional issues.

The minister of media, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah, announced that after reviewing proposals from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a decision from the Shoura Council, a memorandum of understanding between the government and the Republic of Korea on granting visit visas had been agreed upon.

The Cabinet approved the amendment of the air agreement on regular air transport between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

The Cabinet, meanwhile, praised the progress of the 2025 Sustainable Agricultural and Rural Development Program, aimed at enhancing farming techniques by promoting sustainable water and renewable energy sources.

They also discussed the framework in Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020 for building a sustainable renewable energy sector, reiterating aims to lead global renewable energy developments over the next decade, and create projects such as the wind-powered plant at Dumat Al-Jandal, as part of the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative.

In a statement, though, Al-Shabanah said: “The Cabinet discussed the announcement made by the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources about the Kingdom’s oil and gas reserves, which highlighted the importance of Saudi Arabia as a secure source of oil supplies in the long term.”

He added, in closing, the Cabinet’s praise for the efforts of Saudi security forces in the tracking and arrest of seven people in Qatif, which foiled a planned terrorist attack.

