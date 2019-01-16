You are here

  Government to provide cash incentives for private sector to hire Saudis
Government to provide cash incentives for private sector to hire Saudis

The program was aimed at improving skills and readying the Kingdom’s population for the future. (AN photo by Essam Al Ghalib)
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
Government to provide cash incentives for private sector to hire Saudis

  • The labor minister announced the initiative on Tuesday
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The government will contribute to the wages of Saudis employed in the private sector, one of several incentives to motivate the hiring of nationals and increase their participation in the labor market.

Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi announced the initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Al-Rajhi, who is also chairman of the Governing Council of the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), said the program was aimed at improving skills and readying the Kingdom’s population for the future. 

Saudi Arabia has restricted certain jobs to Saudis and pressed companies to employ higher ratios of nationals to foreign workers. 

Its Vision 2030 reform plan wants to cut unemployment from 11.6 percent to seven percent and to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.

Under the ministry’s program the minimum monthly wage to be supported is SR4,000 ($1,066) and the maximum is SR10,000. 

 

Saudi Arabia, South Korea reach agreement on visas

King Salman chairs the Cabinet session in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, South Korea reach agreement on visas

  • Cabinet OKs air transport pact with Indonesia
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet met to discuss a series of national and global developments on Tuesday, in a session chaired by King Salman.

At the forefront of the agenda was the escalation in tensions between Israel and Hamas along the Gaza border, and the continuing encroachment on Palestinian land by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The Cabinet responded by demanding that the UN Security Council intervene. King Salman also relayed to ministers the outcome of his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which covered many regional issues.

The minister of media, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah, announced that after reviewing proposals from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a decision from the Shoura Council, a memorandum of understanding between the government and the Republic of Korea on granting visit visas had been agreed upon.

The Cabinet approved the amendment of the air agreement on regular air transport between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

The Cabinet, meanwhile, praised the progress of the 2025 Sustainable Agricultural and Rural Development Program, aimed at enhancing farming techniques by promoting sustainable water and renewable energy sources.

They also discussed the framework in Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020 for building a sustainable renewable energy sector, reiterating aims to lead global renewable energy developments over the next decade, and create projects such as the wind-powered plant at Dumat Al-Jandal, as part of the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative.

In a statement, though, Al-Shabanah said: “The Cabinet discussed the announcement made by the minister of energy, industry and mineral resources about the Kingdom’s oil and gas reserves, which highlighted the importance of Saudi Arabia as a secure source of oil supplies in the long term.”

He added, in closing, the Cabinet’s praise for the efforts of Saudi security forces in the tracking and arrest of seven people in Qatif, which foiled a planned terrorist attack.

