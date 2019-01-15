Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business

The Six: Decadent Dishes in Dubai

DUBAI: Nicknamed the “City of Gold,” Dubai’s supposed fascination with this precious metal extends to food, with various eateries coming up with their own gold gimmicks over the years.



Fishing for compliments

A 23-karat gold-topped fish was the talk of town late last year when Doors Freestyle Grill opened in Dubai’s Al-Seef area. You can catch this extravagant fish meal for $184.

Ice cream mania

At a whopping $217, the Black Diamond Ice Cream at Scoopi Café in Dubai is definitely a glitzy treat. It’s a fusion of flavors from Madagascar, Iran and Italy – topped with gold.

Quality caffeine

The iconic 7-star Burj Al-Arab hotel blends 24-karat Italian gold into the foam of a lavish $24 cup of coffee.

Take the cake

In 2012, Bloomsbury’s Boutique Cupcakes made headlines with “The Golden Phoenix” — a $1,008 cupcake made with 23-karat gold foil.

‘Burg’ Khalifa

Wagyu beef patties, truffle cheese, foie gras, saffron mayonnaise and blackberry ketchup wasn’t enough for The Roadery restaurant in 2017 — chefs added two gold-topped buns to create a $63 burger inspired by the Burj Khalifa.

Dine in style

Gold-loving foodies can enjoy an entire menu featuring the precious metal at the 24 Karat Restaurant in Dubai’s JW Marriott Al-Jadaf.