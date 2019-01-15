Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business

You are here

﻿

LOS ANGELES: Rihanna is suing her father over his use of their last name for a business.
In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, says that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner have violated her trademark and falsely suggested that their business, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her.
The 30-year-old singer says in the lawsuit that she has used the name for her cosmetics brand and other businesses since 2012.
Fenty Entertainment, which advertises itself as a talent and production company, was founded in 2017.
The lawsuit asks the court to order Ronald Fenty to stop using the brand name, and it seeks damages to be determined later.
An email sent to Fenty Entertainment seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

DUBAI: Nicknamed the “City of Gold,” Dubai’s supposed fascination with this precious metal extends to food, with various eateries coming up with their own gold gimmicks over the years.

Fishing for compliments
A 23-karat gold-topped fish was the talk of town late last year when Doors Freestyle Grill opened in Dubai’s Al-Seef area. You can catch this extravagant fish meal for $184.

Ice cream mania
At a whopping $217, the Black Diamond Ice Cream at Scoopi Café in Dubai is definitely a glitzy treat. It’s a fusion of flavors from Madagascar, Iran and Italy – topped with gold.

Quality caffeine
The iconic 7-star Burj Al-Arab hotel blends 24-karat Italian gold into the foam of a lavish $24 cup of coffee.

Take the cake
In 2012, Bloomsbury’s Boutique Cupcakes made headlines with “The Golden Phoenix” — a $1,008 cupcake made with 23-karat gold foil.

‘Burg’ Khalifa
Wagyu beef patties, truffle cheese, foie gras, saffron mayonnaise and blackberry ketchup wasn’t enough for The Roadery restaurant in 2017 — chefs added two gold-topped buns to create a $63 burger inspired by the Burj Khalifa.

Dine in style
Gold-loving foodies can enjoy an entire menu featuring the precious metal at the 24 Karat Restaurant in Dubai’s JW Marriott Al-Jadaf.

 

