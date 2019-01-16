You are here

Israeli police probe suspicious attempts to appoint 2 judges

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Wednesday the Lahav 433 investigative body is looking into "offenses of integrity" regarding attempts to appoint the two. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 16 January 2019
AP
Israeli police probe suspicious attempts to appoint 2 judges

  • Police have seized documents as part of the investigation and there was a sweeping gag order on all further details
  • Israeli media have been rife with speculation in recent days over the scope of the affair, offering only hints of high it goes
Updated 16 January 2019
AP
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they are investigating allegations rocking Israel's legal system involving suspicious attempts to appoint two judges.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Wednesday the Lahav 433 investigative body is looking into "offenses of integrity" regarding attempts to appoint the two. He says police have seized documents as part of the investigation and there was a sweeping gag order on all further details.
Israeli media have been rife with speculation in recent days over the scope of the affair, offering only hints of high it goes.
The Haaretz daily has reported that Israel's attorney general recused himself from the case because of his friendship with the main suspect and that the country's justice minister and chief justice of the Supreme Court will be called to testify.

UN Security Council approves Hodeidah ceasefire monitoring force in Yemen

Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
UN Security Council approves Hodeidah ceasefire monitoring force in Yemen

  • Deployment will be known as the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement
  • Resolution requests the larger force to be deployed expeditiously
Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Tuesday unanimously authorized the deployment of up to 75 observers to Yemen's port city of Hodeidah for six months to monitor a ceasefire.

The Security Council last month authorized an advance monitoring team led by retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert and asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to recommended a larger operation.

The initial deployment came after a deal reached during talks in Sweden between the Iran-backed Houthi militants and the internationally recognized government. The UN says the ceasefire that went into force on Dec.18 in Hodeida has been generally holding, but there have been delays in the redeployment of Hothi and some government forces from the city.

The British-drafted resolution adopted on Wednesday asks Guterres to "expeditiously" deploy his recommended larger operation, which will be known as the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA).
The resolution also "requests Member States, particularly neighboring States, to support the United Nations as required for the implementation of UNMHA's mandate."
Guterres described the mission as a "nimble presence" that will report on violations in Hodeida, which for months was the front line in the war after pro-government forces launched an offensive to capture it in June.

Hodeidah is the entry point for most of Yemen's commercial goods and aid supplies, and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis on the verge of starvation.

