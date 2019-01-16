You are here

  Saudi sports authority to broadcast the Italian Super Cup online
Saudi sports authority to broadcast the Italian Super Cup online

The match will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi sports authority to broadcast the Italian Super Cup online

  The match starts at 8:30 p.m.
  Juventus and AC Milan are up against each other
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Football fans who are following the Italian Super Cup can watch the match tonight through Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority’s (GSA) Twitter page, the authority announced.

In partnership with Twitter, the GSA will be livestreaming the match between Juventus and AC Milan at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Updates on the match can also be viewed through a dedicated page for the Italian Super Cup, also known as Supercoppa Italiana, in Arabic on Twitter.

In October, GSA broadcasted the SuperClasico Championship on Twitter that took place in Riyadh and Jeddah between the Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Brazil and Argentina. The livestream generated almost 300,000 viewers.

0
