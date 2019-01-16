Saudi sports authority to broadcast the Italian Super Cup online

DUBAI: Football fans who are following the Italian Super Cup can watch the match tonight through Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority’s (GSA) Twitter page, the authority announced.
In partnership with Twitter, the GSA will be livestreaming the match between Juventus and AC Milan at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium tonight at 8:30 p.m.
استمراراً لاستضافة المملكة لأهم الأحداث الرياضية العالمية.. ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية "الجوهرة" يشهد يوم الأربعاء 16 يناير 2019 إقامة مباراة كأس السوبر الإيطالي بين ناديي يوفينتوس وإي سي ميلان في تمام الساعة 8:30 مساءً #السوبر_الإيطالي_بجدة pic.twitter.com/Cf0JqKPLSo— الهيئة العامة للرياضة (@gsaksa) December 27, 2018
Updates on the match can also be viewed through a dedicated page for the Italian Super Cup, also known as Supercoppa Italiana, in Arabic on Twitter.
In October, GSA broadcasted the SuperClasico Championship on Twitter that took place in Riyadh and Jeddah between the Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Brazil and Argentina. The livestream generated almost 300,000 viewers.