AS IT HAPPENED: Cristiano Ronaldo's goal gives Juventus Supercoppa Italiana victory over AC Milan in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins his first trophy with Juventus as his decisive header on the 61st minute sinks AC Milan to clinch the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah. You can read our match report, view our gallery or follow how the action unfolded below. (All times GMT)...

20:00 - So there we have it, Juventus win their eighth Italian Super Cup on an historic night in Jeddah - worthy winners in the end.

19:30 - Superstars from other sports even made the journey to Jeddah for tonight's match, here's boxing legend and undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr. at the ground...

19:25: FULL-TIME - Juventus 1 AC Milan 0 That's it! It's all over in Jeddah, and that man Ronaldo does it again as his goal is enough to secure the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah tonight...

19:10 RED CARD - Milan's task has just got a whole lot harder as Franck Kessie is shown a red card by the referee after a VAR decision. Big moment - Juventus 1 AC Milan 0

19:00: As Paulo Dybala has a goal ruled out for offside (another for Juventus...), it's clear the Turin side are well on top now. And even Arab News readers could see this coming...

18:50: GOAL! - Cristiano Ronaldo puts the ball in the back of the net and Juventus lead! Juventus 1 AC Milan 0

18:20: HALF-TIME: Juventus 0 AC Milan 0 - It has been much more Juventus' game than Milan's, but Rossoneri are hanging in there. But they must be expecting an onslaught in the second half...

18:10: Great atmosphere here tonight in Jeddah, the fans have come out in force for these two massive clubs...

18:10: Goal - but no, wait...the linesman's flag is up and it's disallowed for offside. Blaise Matuidi of Juventus looks dejected as his effort is chalked off. Juventus 0 Milan 0

18:00: Ooh, close. Milan are giving as good as they get against their more illustrious rivals - Samu Castillejo side-steps brilliantly before hitting a screamer from mid-range which only rises at the last second to fly just over the bar. Still 0-0.

17:55: Earlier, as the teams were warming up - one fan risked his ticket for a chance of a selfie with his hero Cristiano Ronaldo, and while he was escorted away, it looks like the lucky fan got his wish...

17:50: Good news, Bakayoko appears to be fine - but he was helpless as Joao Cancelo comes within a whisker of giving the Serie A champions the lead, his shot just going a whisker wide of the post...

17:40: An early blow for Milan as it looks like Tiemoue Bakayoko is struggling after getting a knock. For the sake of Milan fans here in the ground, hopefully he can run it off...

17:30: We're underway in the Supercoppa Italiana of 2019 - let battle commence...

17:15: The dressing rooms looking amazing for both teams!

16:45: The players, including Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Milan's Gonzalo Higuain arriving at the stadium...

16:30: Fans have been flocking to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium ahead of this clash of the titans...