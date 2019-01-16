You are here

  • AS IT HAPPENED: Cristiano Ronaldo's goal gives Juventus Supercoppa Italiana victory over AC Milan in Jeddah
AS IT HAPPENED: Cristiano Ronaldo's goal gives Juventus Supercoppa Italiana victory over AC Milan in Jeddah

Juventus win their eighth Italian Super Cup on an historic night in Jeddah. (AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah. (General Sports Authority)
Cristiano Ronaldo, goalscorer for Juventus, in action in the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah. (AFP)
AC Milan's Franck Kessie is shown a red card by the referee after a VAR decision. (AFP)
Juventus and AC Milan in action in the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah (AFP)
Juventus and AC Milan in action in the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah (General Sports Authority)
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) heads the ball ahead of AC Milan's Italian defender Davide Calabria during their Supercoppa Italiana final in Jeddah. (AFP)
Juventus and AC Milan in action in the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah (AFP)
Superstars from other sports even made the journey to Jeddah for tonight's match, here's boxing legend and undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr. at the ground. (Supplied)
Fans at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. (AFP)
One fan risked it all for a selfie with his hero Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus. (AN/Photo)
Fans at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. (AFP)
Fans arriving at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. (AN Photo)
Fans arriving at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. (AN Photo)
Fans arriving at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. (AN Photo)
Fans arriving at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. (AN Photo)
Fans arriving at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. (AN Photo)
  • Serie A champions Juventus and Coppa Italia runners-up AC Milan clashed in Jeddah
  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the game as the Turin club claimed the trophy
JEDDAH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins his first trophy with Juventus as his decisive header on the 61st minute sinks AC Milan to clinch the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah. You can read our match report, view our gallery or follow how the action unfolded below. (All times GMT)... 

20:00 - So there we have it, Juventus win their eighth Italian Super Cup on an historic night in Jeddah - worthy winners in the end. 

19:30 - Superstars from other sports even made the journey to Jeddah for tonight's match, here's boxing legend and undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr. at the ground...

19:25: FULL-TIME - Juventus 1 AC Milan 0 That's it! It's all over in Jeddah, and that man Ronaldo does it again as his goal is enough to secure the Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah tonight...

19:10 RED CARD - Milan's task has just got a whole lot harder as Franck Kessie is shown a red card by the referee after a VAR decision. Big moment - Juventus 1 AC Milan 0 

19:00: As Paulo Dybala has a goal ruled out for offside (another for Juventus...), it's clear the Turin side are well on top now. And even Arab News readers could see this coming...

18:50: GOAL! - Cristiano Ronaldo puts the ball in the back of the net and Juventus lead! Juventus 1 AC Milan 0

18:20: HALF-TIME: Juventus 0 AC Milan 0 - It has been much more Juventus' game than Milan's, but Rossoneri are hanging in there. But they must be expecting an onslaught in the second half...

18:10: Great atmosphere here tonight in Jeddah, the fans have come out in force for these two massive clubs...

18:10: Goal - but no, wait...the linesman's flag is up and it's disallowed for offside. Blaise Matuidi of Juventus looks dejected as his effort is chalked off. Juventus 0 Milan 0

18:00: Ooh, close. Milan are giving as good as they get against their more illustrious rivals - Samu Castillejo side-steps brilliantly before hitting a screamer from mid-range which only rises at the last second to fly just over the bar. Still 0-0.

17:55: Earlier, as the teams were warming up - one fan risked his ticket for a chance of a selfie with his hero Cristiano Ronaldo, and while he was escorted away, it looks like the lucky fan got his wish...

17:50: Good news, Bakayoko appears to be fine - but he was helpless as Joao Cancelo comes within a whisker of giving the Serie A champions the lead, his shot just going a whisker wide of the post...

17:40: An early blow for Milan as it looks like Tiemoue Bakayoko is struggling after getting a knock. For the sake of Milan fans here in the ground, hopefully he can run it off...

17:30: We're underway in the Supercoppa Italiana of 2019 - let battle commence...

17:15: The dressing rooms looking amazing for both teams!

16:45: The players, including Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Milan's Gonzalo Higuain arriving at the stadium...

16:30: Fans have been flocking to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium ahead of this clash of the titans...

Topics: football soccer AC Milan Juventus Serie A Supercoppa Italiana Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Juventus crowned Italian Super Cup champions

‘I’m very happy to have won my first title with Juventus,’ Cristiano Ronaldo said. (Photo/General Sports Authority)
  • Ronaldo’s glancing header sinks AC Milan 1-0 at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium
JEDDAH: A historic Wednesday evening at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium saw Italian champions Juventus beat AC Milan in the final of the 31st annual Supercoppa Italiana.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal as Juventus lifted the Supercoppa Italiana for the first time since 2015 with a 1-0 victory in front of a sold-out 61,235-capacity crowd.

As only one should expect when two of the most successful Italian clubs go head to head, a tactical and elegant, albeit very physical, display of football was at hand. 

Cheerful roars from the Jeddah crowd resonated throughout the night, in the kind of buzzing atmosphere that only a cup final brings.

Juventus, the Serie A champions, began brightly and were the first side to settle into the game, threatening with frequent sweeping moves.

Juventus and Portuguese international Joao Cancelo could have opened the scoring in the 16th minute after being played through on goal, but the defender’s zooming effort lacked the necessary precision and whisked past the far post with the Milan keeper rooted in his spot.

A maddening crescendo of noise erupted when Juventus and French international Blaise Matuidi thought he had opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after being played through by Costa before being flagged offside. 

Juventus did not have too much longer for another opportunity though, with Ronaldo’s acrobatic half volley from just outside the six-yard box bouncing and nestling agonizingly just over the bar and sparing Donnarumma’s blushes in the process.

Christiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals in his last seven finals. (Reuters)

Milan, who qualified for the final as runners-up to Juventus in last season’s Coppa Italia, had struggled throughout the first half to settle into the game. They gradually grew into their own though, and nearly broke the deadlock at the stroke of halftime with a stinging drive from Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu.

After a slew of opportunities had Juventus failing to build a halftime lead, Milan nearly made them pay for their squandered chances by starting the second half like bats out of hell. 

Milan’s confident pressing start to the half was almost rewarded in the 47th minute when a Ronaldo tackle inadvertently set up Cutrone with a clear sight on goal.  The striker turned and blasted an effort that rattled off the crossbar — the closest either team had come thus far.

And just when the tide seemed to have turned for Milan in the second half, their confidence building with every minute, a perfectly floating cross from Pjanic found Ronaldo with yards of space, and he made no mistake directing a swift header into the back of the net in the 61st minute and sending Juve supporters into a frenzy.

Things went from bad to worse for Milan in the 73rd minute. Franck Kessie came rushing in with a recklessly timed tackle, crunching his studs into the shins of Emre Can, which resulted in him seeing a straight red and leaving Milan with 10 men and a subsequent insurmountable uphill battle.

The final whistle came soon after, and with it brought Juventus a record eighth Supercoppa. It goes without saying that there is nothing quite like the atmosphere of a cup final, but this was a historic and monumental occasion for Jeddah. 

The first major European cup final match being held in Saudi Arabia is now in the books, and with it brought an added sense of passion and excitement. 

Thousands of men, women and children showed up enthusiastically, were highly supportive of both teams, and were thoroughly entertained. It was a successful and memorable night that will surely pave the way for many more.

Addressing a prematch press conference on Tuesday night, Juventus Captain Giorgio Chiellini had defended the choice of Jeddah as the venue for the game against a backdrop of criticism by some. He said that it was “right” to give the Saudi port city the chance to host the showpiece match.

“We (footballers) cannot change the world but initiatives such as this can provide a new start.”

Juventus had been experiencing a worrying trend in cup finals of late. Despite securing the Serie A and Coppa Italia double for three seasons running, they had lost back-to-back Supercoppas and seven out of nine European Cup finals. 

Chiellini, however, firmly believed that his team would change the trend and the team did make their captain proud.

