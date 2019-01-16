Roger Federer feeling good in chase for another Australian Open title

LONDON: Roger Federer revealed he is feeling in the sort of form that will see him add to his 20 Grand Slams.
The Swiss maestro was speaking after he made it to the third round of the Australian Open with a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6, 6-3 win over British qualifier Dan Evans. Federer has won the past two Slams in Melbourne and is looking for a record seventh title Down Under, and having seen of Evans he said he was in the form to add to the record books.
“I mean, look, I think we know how to win Slams, Novak, Rafa, myself,” Federer said when asked about likely Grand Slam winners this year.
“Novak is always a favorite on the hard courts, basically any court of his feeling if he plays like last year.
“Maybe just because of my amount of titles I have at Wimbledon and other places, maybe you also have to put me in the mix every time, as well … We’ll see.”
Elsewhere, women’s defending champion Caroline Wozniacki steamrolled Sweden’s Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-3 as she bids to become the first woman to defend the title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.
It set up a potential glamor clash next with Maria Sharapova.
“I thought I started pretty well, started aggressively, but she started making (fewer) errors and I was just trying to stay consistent,” Wozniacki said.
On a busy third day of the year’s first Grand Slam there were also wins for Rafael Nadal and Angelique Kerber.
Nadal outclassed local hope Matthew Ebden 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
The Spaniard is bidding for his own slice of history by becoming the first man in the Open era, and only the third in history along with Emerson and Rod Laver, to win each Grand Slam on two or more occasions.
“I played a solid match, I was happy with the way I served. I did a few things very well,” said Nadal, who next plays Australian Alex de Minaur. “It is an honor to play here. Was a great atmosphere.”
Meanwhile three-tiem Sam champion Kerber beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-3.
