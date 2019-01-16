Emirates-flydubai partnership soars to new heights

The strategic partnership between Dubai’s two airlines, Emirates and flydubai, continues to open up the world for travelers since its launch 14 months ago, and is set to grow even further in 2019 with new codeshare destinations to be added.

The partnership, which came into effect at the end of October 2017, has since delivered a number of benefits to both airlines’ customers, such as offering greater global connectivity through more destination choices, flexibility with flight options when planning trips, one integrated loyalty program, and the convenience of traveling on a single ticket with seamless point to point baggage handling.

Between January and December 2018, the two airlines have jointly carried 3.29 million customers on codeshare flights across 84 destinations, which include popular tourism and adventure destinations such as Bucharest, Katmandu and Zanzibar, among many others. Through the codeshare partnership, Emirates customers can access 67 additional destinations through flydubai’s network, while flydubai customers have 115 additional destinations they can travel to on Emirates network.

“The partnership between Emirates and flydubai has really taken off and we are very pleased with what has been achieved. It has not only delivered tangible benefits to our collective customers, but also to both airlines in terms of the synergies that come with working closely together, for example reducing route overlaps and the realignment of schedules to common destinations,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Group and chairman of flydubai.

“In addition, the partnership has also helped to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub with the increase in traffic flows resulting from the two airlines’ codeshare network, and by enabling smooth and seamless connections for customers through the city’s modern and comfortable international airport,” he added.

The partnership started with codeshare flights to just 29 cities, and has since expanded to 84, including new flydubai destinations such as Catania, Krakow, Dubrovnik and Helsinki.

Additionally, to provide customers with an easy way to accrue and redeem air miles, flydubai adopted Emirates Skywards as its program in August last year. The alignment of the loyalty program allows Emirates Skywards members to earn Skywards Miles and Tier Miles and enjoy shared travel benefits when flying across the combined networks.

Since August 2018, over 125,000 Skywards members have flown and earned almost 300 million Skywards Miles on flydubai. Skywards members have also been active in using their miles to partially or fully pay for over 10,000 flydubai tickets.

Currently, the combined networks of Emirates and flydubai is 216, which by 2022, is expected to reach 240 destinations, offering customers across the world far-reaching global connectivity via Dubai.