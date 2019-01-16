Emirates Insolaire showcases products, projects

Emirates Insolaire LLC, a solar panel manufacturer and a joint venture between Dubai Investments PJSC and InsOglass S.A., is showcasing its range of sustainable, energy-efficient colored solar panel technology along with examples of its project work at the World Future Energy Summit.

The event, a a global industry platform on energy, clean technology and sustainability, is being held in Abu Dhabi from Jan. 14-17.

Emirates Insolaire highlighted a number of international and UAE-based projects at the event, including the completed kindergarten building for Dubai Municipality in Al-Twar, ongoing Dubai Investments Real Estate projects at Mirdif Hills, and work for Dubai Investments Park tenants such as Carrefour. Other UAE projects in Ajman and Ras Al-Khaimah were showcased, along with international projects in Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Brazil.

Rafic Hanbali, managing partner at Emirates Insolaire, said: “All our projects show the capabilities of Emirates Insolaire, the beauty, efficiency and durability of our product, and the growing interest in those sustainable solutions that we offer. It is important to highlight the difference that Emirates Insolaire can bring to construction projects in the region and around the world, as the world becomes more interested in creating a more clean and efficient, sustainable future.”