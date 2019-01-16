AHG denies link with Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises

Al-Habtoor Group (AHG) has clarified that the group and all its divisions, including Habtoor Hospitality (Habtoor Hotels) have no link or relationship of any kind with Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises (HTE) and its owner Rashid Al-Habtoor.

This is following news released in major Indian and Middle Eastern media about a potential acquisition of the Leela Group of Hotels in India (Hotel Leela venture) by Rashid Al-Habtoor, founder and owner of Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises.

A spokesperson for Al-Habtoor Group said: “We feel obligated to clarify that Al-Habtoor Group in all its divisions and Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises are two separate entities. Habtoor Hospitality, commonly known as Habtoor Hotels, is owned solely by Al-Habtoor Group in the UAE and overseas.”

“... Any actions or business decisions taken by Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises or any of their associates are their sole responsibility, and Al-Habtoor Group is not liable under any circumstance for any damages or liabilities arising directly or indirectly from Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises business ventures.”