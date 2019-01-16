You are here

  • Home
  • AHG denies link with Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises
﻿

AHG denies link with Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises

Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
0

AHG denies link with Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises

Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
0

Al-Habtoor Group (AHG) has clarified that the group and all its divisions, including Habtoor Hospitality (Habtoor Hotels) have no link or relationship of any kind with Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises (HTE) and its owner Rashid Al-Habtoor.

This is following news released in major Indian and Middle Eastern media about a potential acquisition of the Leela Group of Hotels in India (Hotel Leela venture) by Rashid Al-Habtoor, founder and owner of Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises.

A spokesperson for Al-Habtoor Group said: “We feel obligated to clarify that Al-Habtoor Group in all its divisions and Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises are two separate entities. Habtoor Hospitality, commonly known as Habtoor Hotels, is owned solely by Al-Habtoor Group in the UAE and overseas.”

“... Any actions or business decisions taken by Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises or any of their associates are their sole responsibility, and Al-Habtoor Group is not liable under any circumstance for any damages or liabilities arising directly or indirectly from Al-Habtoor Trading Enterprises business ventures.”

Emirates Insolaire showcases products, projects

Emirates Insolaire highlighted a number of international and UAE-based projects at the event.
Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
0

Emirates Insolaire showcases products, projects

Updated 16 January 2019
Arab News
0

Emirates Insolaire LLC, a solar panel manufacturer and a joint venture between Dubai Investments PJSC and InsOglass S.A., is showcasing its range of sustainable, energy-efficient colored solar panel technology along with examples of its project work at the World Future Energy Summit.

The event, a a global industry platform on energy, clean technology and sustainability, is being held in Abu Dhabi from Jan. 14-17.

Emirates Insolaire highlighted a number of international and UAE-based projects at the event, including the completed kindergarten building for Dubai Municipality in Al-Twar, ongoing Dubai Investments Real Estate projects at Mirdif Hills, and work for Dubai Investments Park tenants such as Carrefour. Other UAE projects in Ajman and Ras Al-Khaimah were showcased, along with international projects in Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Brazil. 

Rafic Hanbali, managing partner at Emirates Insolaire, said: “All our projects show the capabilities of Emirates Insolaire, the beauty, efficiency and durability of our product, and the growing interest in those sustainable solutions that we offer. It is important to highlight the difference that Emirates Insolaire can bring to construction projects in the region and around the world, as the world becomes more interested in creating a more clean and efficient, sustainable future.”

Latest updates

FBI: Georgia man arrested in plot to attack White House
0
Russia’s RDIF to boost investment deals in Saudi Arabia
0
Iran vows to keep military forces in Syria despite Israeli threats
0
UAE body lauds Saudi Arabia’s efforts at enhancing security
0
US-backed SDF says it will help set up north Syria safe zone
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.