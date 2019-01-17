Saudi ministry launches E-service for financial cases, court orders

You are here

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Interior has launched an online tracking service for inquiries about cases and court orders within the Kingdom.

The new service will allow users to check if they have any pending financial or legal notices against them, which includes blocked services. Users should enter their ID number to access the services, which is available to both Saudis and residents with Abshir e-service accounts.

Users will get a code on Abshir-registered mobile numbers via SMS to be able to access the information. The website can also be accessed outside the Kingdom.

Since the announcement of Vision 2030, different ministeries and government agencies have introduced online services to streamline government procedures and facilitate the masses. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Interior Ministry

JEDDAH: A prominent member of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) has praised the Kingdom’s efforts at enhancing security and development.

Amal Al-Qubaisi, FNC chairperson and speaker, met with members of the Saudi Shoura Council during a delegation visit to the UAE headed by Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, deputy chairman of the Saudi-Emirati Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

Al-Qubaisi reiterated that unity on various regional and international issues enhances security and stability.

“The Kingdom acts as a safety net for the Arab and Islamic worlds,” she said during a meeting at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi. “King Salman is a father figure to both the Saudi and Emirati people.”

Al-Qubaisi said Saudi-Emirati strategic relations are reflected in coordination efforts between the Shoura Council and the FNC and commended the work of Shoura Council Chairman Abdullah Al-Asheikh.

Al-Ghamdi said strong fraternal relations between the two countries would strengthen regional unity and counter foreign actors attempting to sow the seeds of discord.

He also reiterated that the two nations share a common history, lineage and culture.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways that the council and FNC could enhance parliamentary relations.

The delegation also met with the Gulf Cooperation Council Parliamentary Friendship Group, which was headed by Mohammed Al-Ameri, chairman of the FNC Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee. FNC Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Dhaheri was also present at the meeting.

Delegation members also partially attended a regular FNC session, in which they got a glimpse into the council’s day-to-day operations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

