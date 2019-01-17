You are here

Saudi Arabia's KFUPM ranks 5th in world for patents

KFUPM ranked 55th in 2011, 13th in 2015 and seventh in 2016
Updated 17 January 2019
Arab News
KFUPM registered 237 patents with the US Patent Office in 2018

  • KFUPM registered 237 patents with the US Patent Office in 2018
Updated 17 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) ranked fifth among universities worldwide in 2018 in terms of the number of patents registered, according to IFI CLAIMS, which provides international industries with annual reports on patents.

KFUPM registered 237 patents with the US Patent Office in 2018. The university outpaced renowned universities such as the University of Texas, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Harvard and Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of patents registered by KFUPM in the US Patent Office rose to 1,040 by the end of 2018.

KFUPM ranked 55th in 2011, 13th in 2015 and seventh in 2016. The vice rector for applied studies and research, Dr. Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Aqili, said the university’s success is not limited to registering patents.

UAE body lauds Saudi Arabia's efforts at enhancing security

Updated 17 January 2019
Arab News
UAE body lauds Saudi Arabia’s efforts at enhancing security

  • “The Kingdom acts as a safety net for the Arab and Islamic worlds,” says Federal National Council chair
Updated 17 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: A prominent member of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) has praised the Kingdom’s efforts at enhancing security and development.

Amal Al-Qubaisi, FNC chairperson and speaker, met with members of the Saudi Shoura Council during a delegation visit to the UAE headed by Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, deputy chairman of the Saudi-Emirati Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

Al-Qubaisi reiterated that unity on various regional and international issues enhances security and stability.

“The Kingdom acts as a safety net for the Arab and Islamic worlds,” she said during a meeting at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi. “King Salman is a father figure to both the Saudi and Emirati people.”

Al-Qubaisi said Saudi-Emirati strategic relations are reflected in coordination efforts between the Shoura Council and the FNC and commended the work of Shoura Council Chairman Abdullah Al-Asheikh.

Al-Ghamdi said strong fraternal relations between the two countries would strengthen regional unity and counter foreign actors attempting to sow the seeds of discord.

He also reiterated that the two nations share a common history, lineage and culture.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways that the council and FNC could enhance parliamentary relations.

The delegation also met with the Gulf Cooperation Council Parliamentary Friendship Group, which was headed by Mohammed Al-Ameri, chairman of the FNC Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee. FNC Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Dhaheri was also present at the meeting.

Delegation members also partially attended a regular FNC session, in which they got a glimpse into the council’s day-to-day operations.

