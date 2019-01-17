You are here

  • Home
  • US-backed SDF says it will help set up north Syria safe zone
﻿

US-backed SDF says it will help set up north Syria safe zone

An unidentified member of security forces at the scene of a suicide attack in the northern Syrian town of Manbij. (AFP)
Updated 17 January 2019
Reuters
AFP
0

US-backed SDF says it will help set up north Syria safe zone

  • Daesh-claimed suicide attack kills scores including US forces in the north
  • Senior Kurdish political leader Aldar Khalil said any Turkish deployment in Kurdish-held areas was “unacceptable"
Updated 17 January 2019
Reuters AFP
0

BEIRUT/QAMISHLI, Lebanon: The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Wednesday it was ready to help create a safe zone suggested by US President Donald Trump in its region across north and east Syria.

Meanwhile, a bomb attack claimed by Daesh killed US troops in northern Syria on Wednesday, weeks after Trump said group was defeated there. 

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said 20 people were killed in the bomb attack, including five US troops. The attack appears to be the deadliest on US forces in Syria since they deployed on the ground there in 2015.

Erdogan said he did not believe the attack in the Syrian town of Manbij would impact Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria. 

 

International guarantees

The SDF, led by the Kurdish YPG militia, said the safe zone must have “international guarantees ... that would prevent foreign intervention,” in an apparent reference to neighboring Turkey. 

The SDF hoped to ensure stability at the border region by reaching agreements with Turkey, which has vowed to crush the YPG.

Trump, who announced he was pulling US troops out of Syria last month, suggested in a tweet on Sunday creating a safe zone without elaborating. The SDF fears the US move to withdraw will give Turkey the opportunity to mount a new assault.

Erdogan said on Tuesday he had discussed a safe zone, which Turkey would set up inside Syria along the length of their border, during a phone call with Trump.

Washington, which has relied heavily on the Kurds in its campaign against Daesh in Syria, has sought guarantees for their safety after President Donald Trump suddenly announced a US troop pullout last month.

Erdogan said he had a “quite positive” telephone conversation with Trump late on Monday in which he reaffirmed that “a 20-mile security zone along the Syrian border... will be set up by us.”

 

North Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Syrian regime must take control of the north.

“The best and only solution is the transfer of these territories under the control of the Syrian government, and of Syrian security forces and administrative structures,” Lavrov said.

The monitor said it was the first such suicide attack in the city against the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in 10 months.

Almost eight years into Syria’s civil war, Turkey has repeatedly threatened to attack Syrian Kurdish fighters it views as “terrorists” on its southern flank.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would set up a “security zone” in northern Syria following a suggestion by Trump.

The planned buffer would embrace a large swathe of the autonomous region the Kurds have established in northern and northeastern Syria.

Senior Kurdish political leader Aldar Khalil said any Turkish deployment in Kurdish-held areas was “unacceptable.”

He said the Kurds would accept the deployment of UN forces along a separation line between Kurdish fighters and Turkish troops to ward off the threatened offensive.

But “other choices are unacceptable as they infringe on the sovereignty of Syria and the sovereignty of our autonomous region,” Khalil told AFP.

Ankara has welcomed Washington’s planned withdrawal of some 2,000 US troops from Syria but the future of US-backed Kurdish fighters has poisoned relations between the NATO allies.

On Monday, Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Trump to ease tensions after the US leader threatened to “devastate” the Turkish economy if Ankara attacks Kurdish forces in Syria, and called for a “safe zone.”

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) have been the key US ally in the fight against Daesh.

They have taken heavy losses in a campaign now nearing its conclusion, with the militants confined to an ever-shrinking enclave of just 15 sq. kms.

The shock announcement of a US withdrawal has sent the Kurds scrambling to seek a new ally in Damascus, which has long rejected Kurdish self-rule.

With military backing from Russia since 2015, Syria’s Bashar Assad government has made huge gains against the militants and opposition fighters, and now controls almost two-thirds of the country.

A northwestern enclave held by militants and pockets held by Turkish troops and their allies remain beyond its reach, along with the much larger Kurdish region.

“Trump wants to implement these safe regions through cooperation with Turkey. But any role for Turkey will upset the balance and the region will not be safe,” Khalil said.

The Turkish army has launched two major operations in Syria — in 2016 against Daesh militants and Syrian Kurdish fighters, and in 2018 targeting the Kurds.

The last offensive saw Turkish troops and their Syrian opposition allies overrun the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in the northwest, one of several the Kurds had governed since 2012.

Critics have accused Turkish troops and their proxies of military occupation of Syrian sovereign territory.

Ankara has spoken of a YPG-free “security zone” under its control, but it is not clear if Washington has the same details in mind.

Analyst Mutlu Civiroglu said it was not immediately clear what the US president meant by a “safe zone,” or who he thought would patrol it.

Analysts were “waiting for a clarification from Washington to see what the president really meant,” he told AFP.

Topics: Syrian Democratic Forces Bashir Assad Manbij Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey-backed fighters await ‘zero hour’ to attack Syria’s Manbij
Developing 0
Middle-East
Daesh Syria attack kills at least 16, including US soldiers

Sudan protests rumble on as Bashir remains defiant

Updated 17 January 2019
AFP
0

Sudan protests rumble on as Bashir remains defiant

  • Rights group Human Rights Watch has put the death toll at 40, including children and medical staff
  • Bashir has remained steadfast in rejecting calls for him to resign
Updated 17 January 2019
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: One month after protests erupted across Sudan against rising bread prices, anti-government demonstrations have turned into daily rallies against a defiant President Omar al-Bashir who has rejected calls to resign.
Protest organisers have called for a march on the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum on Thursday, along with simultaneous demonstrations in several other cities.
Authorities say at least 24 people have died since the protests first broke out on December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.
Rights group Human Rights Watch has put the death toll at 40, including children and medical staff.
The protests have escalated into nationwide anti-government demonstrations that experts say pose the biggest challenge to Bashir since he took power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989.
"I have been demonstrating and will continue to demonstrate until this regime is overthrown," vowed Adel Ibrahim, 28, who has participated in demonstrations in Khartoum.
"We are protesting to save our future and the future of our homeland."
Protests initially broke out in the eastern town of Atbara, which has a history of anti-government sentiment, and within days spread to other provinces and then to Khartoum.
Cities like Port Sudan, Gadaref, Kassala and agricultural regions that previously backed Bashir saw protests calling for him to step down, while the western region of Darfur too witnessed rallies against the 75-year-old veteran leader.
Using social media networks to mobilise crowds, most protesters have marched chanting "Peace, freedom, justice", while some have even adopted the 2011 Arab Spring slogan -- "the people want the fall of the regime".
Crowds of demonstrators, whistling and clapping, have braved volleys of tear gas whenever they have taken to the streets, witnesses said.
"There's a momentum now and people are coming out daily," said prominent Sudanese columnist Faisal Mohamed Salih.
"Even the authorities are astonished."
Although the unrest was triggered by the cut in a vital bread subsidy, Sudan has faced a mounting economic crisis in the past year, including an acute shortage of foreign currency.
Repeated shortages of food and fuel have been reported across cities, including in Khartoum, while the cost of food and medicine has more than doubled.
Officials have blamed Washington for Sudan's economic woes.
The US imposed a trade embargo on Khartoum in 1997 that was lifted only in October 2017. It restricted Sudan from conducting international business and financial transactions.
But critics of Bashir say his government's mismanagement of key sectors and its huge spending on fighting ethnic minority rebellions in Darfur and in areas near the South Sudan border has been stoking economic trouble for years.
"If this regime continues like this, we will soon lose our country, which is why we have to fight," said Ibrahim, who has been looking for a job for years.
An umbrella group of unions of doctors, teachers and engineers calling itself the Sudanese Professionals' Association has spearheaded the campaign, calling this week the "Week of Uprising".
"Protesters don't even know the organisers by names, but they still trust them," said Salih.
Sudanese authorities led by the feared National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) have cracked down on protesters, drawing international criticism.
More than 1,000 people, including protesters, activists, opposition leaders and journalists have been arrested so far, rights groups say.
Bashir has remained steadfast in rejecting calls for him to resign.
"Demonstrations will not change the government," he told a rally in Darfur on Monday as supporters chanted "Stay, stay".
"There's only one road to power and that is through the ballot box. The Sudanese people will decide in 2020 who will govern them," said Bashir, who is planning to run for the presidency for the third time in elections to be held next year.
Two uprisings in Sudan in 1964 and 1985 saw regimes change within days, but experts say this time protesters have a long road ahead.
"At the moment, Bashir appears to have the majority of the security services on his side," said Willow Berridge, a lecturer at Britain's Newcastle University.
Bashir's ruling National Congress Party has dismissed the demonstrations.
"There are some gatherings, but they are isolated and not big," party spokesman Ibrahim al-Siddiq told AFP.
The International Crisis Group think-tank said Bashir might well weather the unrest.
"But if he does, it will almost certainly be at the cost of further economic decline, greater popular anger, more protests and even tougher crackdowns," it said in a report.
Salih said protesters appeared to be determined.
"But the one who tires first will lose," he said.

Topics: Sudan

Related

0
World
Sudan protests will not change government: Bashir
0
Middle-East
Hundreds rally in Sudan's capital for Al-Bashir's ouster

Latest updates

US in criminal probe of China's Huawei
0
Social media aids Sudan opposition to spread protests
0
Sudan protests rumble on as Bashir remains defiant
0
Ghosn appeals against Japan bail rejection
0
Tunnel through an Australian mountain? No problem, says Elon Musk
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.