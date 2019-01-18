You are here

Avalanche in Kashmir Himalayas kills 1, leaves 9 missing

Last year, 11 people were killed after their vehicle was hit by an avalanche in the northwestern Kupwara area. (File/AP)
SRINAGAR, India: An avalanche at a Himalayan mountain pass in Indian-controlled Kashmir has killed one person and left another none people missing.
Top civil administrator Baseer Khan says the avalanche hit Khardung La pass in the remote Ladakh region early Friday and trapped 10 people under snow.
Khan says one body has been recovered while rescue teams of police and army soldiers are searching for the missing.
Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir, which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.
Last year, 11 people were killed after their vehicle was hit by an avalanche in the northwestern Kupwara area.

