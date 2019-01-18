You are here

Banksy 'snow' pollution mural sold for over $130,000

The mural shows a child enjoying snow, which is actually pollution from a nearby burning bin. (AP)
Reuters
  • The ‘snow pollution’ mural appeared in the town of Swansea Bay, home to one of the biggest steelworks in the world
  • The buyer will lend the mural to Port Talbot in hopes it would attract international artists to the area
Reuters
LONDON: A mural by elusive British street artist Banksy depicting a child enjoying falling snow that is in fact pollution from a burning bin has been sold for over $130,000 to a British art dealer.
From one side, the “Season’s Greetings” mural on a concrete block garage in Wales shows a small boy with his tongue out to catch snow that, when viewed from another side, turns out to be ash from an industrial bin.
“I bought it and it cost me a six-figure sum,” John Brandler of Brandler Galleries, told Reuters by telephone.
“I am lending it to Port Talbot for a minimum of two or three years. I want to use it as a center for an art hub that would bring in internationally famous artists to Port Talbot.”
The mural appeared last month in the town on the edge of Swansea Bay, home to one of the biggest steelworks in the world.
Brandler, 63, said the entire mural — on the corner of a garage — had to be moved in one piece. He declined to give a specific price for the piece.
When asked how he could afford such luxuries, he said: “I am an art dealer. I own several Banksies, I also own (John) Constable, (Thomas) Gainsborough, (Joseph Mallord William) Turner, I’ve got (urban artist) Pure Evil — I’ve got all sorts of art.”
“My hobby is my business. The last time I went to work was when I was 18,” Brandler said.
Banksy, who keeps his real name private, has become the most famous street artist in the world by poking fun at the excesses of modern capitalism and lampooning hollow icons, slogans and opinions.
Previous works include “Mobile Lovers” which shows an embrace between lovers who stare over each other’s shoulders at their mobile phones and an abrupt warning near Canary Wharf in London that reads “Sorry! The lifestyle you ordered is currently out of stock.”

Topics: Banksy street art Artwork

UK’s Prince Philip ‘shocked and shaken’ after car crash

Updated 18 January 2019
AFP
0

UK's Prince Philip 'shocked and shaken' after car crash

  • Prince Philip’s vehicle turned on its side after pulling out of a Sandringham driveway onto a main road and colliding with the Kia
  • Philip, known for his forthright manner and off-color jokes, formally retired from public life in 2017
Updated 18 January 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s 97-year-old husband Prince Philip was “very shocked and shaken” after being involved in a car accident that left his Land Rover flipped on its side, a witness reportedly said.
The duke emerged unharmed but two people in another car were injured in the crash that occurred Thursday when the duke was driving near the Sandringham Estate, according to police and Buckingham Palace.
Norfolk Police said two women — the driver and passenger of a Kia — required hospital treatment but were later discharged. It would not confirm reports that a baby was also in the car.
The BBC reported that Prince Philip’s vehicle turned on its side after pulling out of a Sandringham driveway onto a main road and colliding with the Kia.
Witness Roy Warne, 75, told The Sun newspaper that the Prince was pulled from the wreckage “conscious” but “very shocked and shaken.”
“I saw the car flip,” he said, adding that he rushed to help free the driver before he “suddenly realized it was Prince Philip.”
An image from the accident scene published by a local radio station showed two cars by the side of the road, one on its side with a smashed windscreen and another a few yards away in bushes.
“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement.
“The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.”
She added that the duke saw a doctor “as a precaution” who confirmed he was not hurt.
Norfolk Police said, in accordance with policy in collisions, it breathalyzed both drivers.
“We can confirm both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings,” the force added.
It said officers were called to the estate shortly before 3:00 p.m. (1500 GMT) “after a Land Rover and Kia were involved in a collision.”
“The male driver of the Land Rover was uninjured,” it added.
“The female driver of the Kia suffered cuts while the female passenger sustained an arm injury, both requiring hospital treatment.”
The Press Association reported that there was a passenger in the duke’s vehicle who was likely his close protection officer
The royal couple spends most of the winter at the residence in Norfolk, an English county northeast of London, which continues to operate as a sporting estate.
Philip, known for his forthright manner and off-color jokes, formally retired from public life in 2017.
He has been seen behind the wheel on numerous occasions over the decade, including with world leaders and dignitaries as his passengers.
In 2016, alongside the Queen he drove former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle around Windsor Castle in a Range Rover after they landed nearby in the presidential helicopter.
Meanwhile the duke continued to compete in demanding carriage-driving competitions into his 80s, and has previously pulled muscles in his back while driving his horse-drawn carriage.
Philip described in an interview how he took up carriage driving when he gave up polo aged 50, helping to establish it as a sport in subsequent years.
Born a prince of Greece and Denmark, he married then princess Elizabeth on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London.
On their golden wedding anniversary in 1997, she said of him: “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years.”

