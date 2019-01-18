You are here

  • Home
  • Radical cleric behind Bali bombing to be freed from prison
﻿

Radical cleric behind Bali bombing to be freed from prison

The firebrand preacher Abu Bakar Bashir was sentenced to 15 years in jail for helping fund a paramilitary group training in the conservative Islamic province of Aceh. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
0

Radical cleric behind Bali bombing to be freed from prison

  • Abu Bakar Bashir is believed to have been a key figure in terror network Jemaah Islamiyah
  • ‘He is old ... and his health condition was also part of the consideration’
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
0

JAKARTA: A radical cleric thought to be the spiritual leader of the Bali bombers will be released from prison on medical grounds, Indonesia’s president said Friday.
Abu Bakar Bashir, 80, is believed to have been a key figure in terror network Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), which was blamed for the 2002 bombings on the holiday island which killed more than 200 people, mostly foreign tourists.
It was Indonesia’s deadliest militant attack and prompted Jakarta to beef up anti-terror cooperation with the US and Australia, which has previously opposed clemency for Bashir.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Friday that he had agreed to order the ailing preacher’s release from a prison on the outskirts of the capital.
“The first reason is humanitarian,” Widodo told reporters.
“He is old ... and his health condition was also part of the consideration.”
Widodo did not say when Bashir would be released, but one of the cleric’s lawyers said it could be as early as next week.
Bashir, speaking from Gunung Sindur prison, welcomed the news.
“If I am released, I’ll praise Allah,” he told reporters, adding he was not hostile to the state.
In 2011, the firebrand preacher — once synonymous with militant Islam in Indonesia — was sentenced to 15 years in jail for helping fund a paramilitary group training in the conservative Islamic province of Aceh.
Bashir, the co-founder of an infamous Islamic boarding school known for producing militants, was jailed after authorities in the world’s biggest Muslim majority country broke up the camp.
Several militants convicted over their involvement in the Bali bombings have been executed while two others, including Malaysian Noordin Mohammed Top, were killed in police raids in 2009 and 2010.
Bashir, who has repeatedly denied involvement in terror attacks, was also previously jailed over the Bali bombings but that conviction was quashed on appeal.
Al-Qaeda-linked JI was founded by a handful of exiled Indonesian militants in Malaysia in the 1980s, and grew to include cells across Southeast Asia.
As well as the 2002 Bali bombings, the radical group was blamed for a deadly 2003 car bomb at the JW Marriott hotel in Jakarta and a suicide car bomb the following year outside the Australian embassy.
An anti-terror crackdown weakened some of Indonesia’s most dangerous networks, including Jemaah Islamiyah.
The Daesh group proved to be a potent rallying cry for Indonesia’s radicals, with hundreds traveling to the Middle East to join the militants.
Last year, a wave of deadly suicide bombings at churches and a police post rocked Indonesia’s second biggest city Surabaya.
Those attacks were carried out by families — including children — linked to local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, which has pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Topics: Bali Indonesia Jemaah Islamiyah

Related

0
World
Daesh-linked militant in Indonesia gets 7 years in prison
0
World
US names Indonesian extremist network a terror group

Myanmar army ‘kills 13’ in counterattacks on Rakhine rebels

Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

Myanmar army ‘kills 13’ in counterattacks on Rakhine rebels

  • Rakhine has seen new levels of violence in recent weeks between the Arakan insurgents fighting for greater autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and security forces
  • ‘We got 13 dead bodies of enemies and seized three weapons’
Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
AFP
0

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Myanmar’s army said Friday it killed 13 ethnic Rakhine fighters in counterstrikes after the well-armed group carried out deadly attacks on police posts earlier this month.
Rakhine state has seen new levels of violence in recent weeks between the Arakan Army (AA) — insurgents fighting for greater autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists — and security forces.
Many of the battles are taking place in the same region from which more than 720,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh after August 2017 when the army launched a crackdown the UN deemed ethnic cleansing.
The AA are a more formidable force than the fighters claiming to represent the Rohingya and have inflicted historically higher death tolls on the military.
On January 4, also Myanmar’s independence day, the AA launched pre-dawn raids that killed 13 police officers and wounded nine before the army stepped in, setting off violence that has displaced thousands.
But the army hit back, killing the same number of AA rebels in total in operations from January 5-16.
“We got 13 dead bodies of enemies and seized three weapons,” Major General Tun Tun Nyi said in a rare press conference in the capital Naypyidaw.
“Some officers and soldiers from our side were killed,” he added, without releasing the figures.
Myanmar’s military almost never provides statistics on casualties suffered in fighting against the country’s myriad ethnic armed groups.
The army called a temporary cease-fire against different insurgents in northern Myanmar last month but Rakhine state was excluded from the move because of the AA and the Rohingya militant group, which is called the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).
The troubled state is a complex patchwork of Rakhine, Rohingya, and other ethnic minorities that intercommunal violence has largely driven apart.
Most of the Rohingya in the northern part of the state have been pushed into Bangladesh, where they refuse to return to Myanmar without guarantees of safety and citizenship.
The United Nations has called for Myanmar’s top generals to be investigated for genocide as a result of the operations but they reject the accusation.
The fighting with AA rebels complicates an already fraught repatriation process for the Rohingya.
Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun blamed the AA insurgents for the police post attacks earlier this month and accused them of “stabbing from the back.”

Topics: Myanmar Rakhine

Related

0
World
New Myanmar unrest panics Rohingya in border limbo
0
World
Myanmar army to launch ‘crackdown’ on rebels

Latest updates

Russian scientists find defect in new heavy lift space rocket engine
0
Radical cleric behind Bali bombing to be freed from prison
0
Lebanese FM calls for the return of Syria to the Arab League
0
Juan Antonio Pizzi tells Saudi Arabia to improve or forget about beating Japan
0
EU sets out plans for ‘limited’ US trade deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.