Storm in a teacup as Dhaka gets taste for ‘rainbow’ tea

A tea lover tastes the ‘rainbow seven color tea.’ (AN photo by Shehab Sumon)
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: The flavors and traditions associated with tea drinking are well established with a history going back centuries. Now a unique “rainbow tea” developed in Bangladesh looks like it is stirring up a revolution in tea-lovers’ tastes.
The tea, which offers seven distinct layers of color and flavor in each cup, has become the talk of Dhaka.
Rainbow tea was developed by Saiful Islam, 32, a tea vendor from Sreemangal, near Sylhet, about 175 km northeast of the capital.
According to Islam, the tea-producing region where he was born was the inspiration for his new type of tea.
“Since my childhood, I admired the surroundings where tea was produced and then sent to every corner of the country as well as abroad,” he said.
Islam said that after finishing his education, “I was in a fix about what to do. My passion for producing a better tea with better taste grew stronger as the days went by. I was experimenting with different kinds of tea and, finally, I hit the jackpot and realized my dream. I invented the rainbow seven-color tea.”
However, the idea of tea with multicolored layers is far from new in Sreemangal. Romesh Ram Gour, another tea vendor and a neighbor of Islam, had previously developed a five-layered tea.
In 2006, Gour opened a tea shop selling five-layered, multicolor tea. The tea proved popular, with people traveling from Dhaka to sample the unique offering.
Inspired by Gour’s multicolored tea, a young Islam came up with his “rainbow seven-color tea” and opened a shop Sreemangal.
Due to growing demand, after one year he relocated his parlor to Dhaka’s Khilgaon Taltola market. Since launching in the capital, Islam’s rainbow tea has continued to grow in popularity, with the city’s tea-lovers happily paying $1 a cup for a rare drinking experience.
Now, the rainbow tea is adding to Khilgaon Taltola market’s appeal as people of all ages and walks of life visit the tea shop.
“It’s a unique experience to have different tastes with one cup of tea. I have never tasted anything like this,” said Shyamoli Islam Shuverthy, a Dhaka resident.
“I have heard of this rainbow tea many times, but today I finally had the chance to taste it and I’m really excited.”
Arifur Rahman, another tea-lover, told Arab News: “This tea perks me up with its unique flavor. I try to enjoy this tea whenever I meet my friends.”
Islam is determined to keep the recipe for his rainbow tea a secret. In the shop, he prepares the tea in a corner hidden behind a dark screen to avoid prying eyes.
“I use black tea, green tea, coffee, milk, orange and strawberry. But the method is a trade secret,” he told Arab News while working in his stall at Dhaka International Trade Fair.
Nutrition experts suggest that spices or food colors must be used to create the tea’s rainbow effect.
“However, these are not harmful to people,” Abdullah Al-Mamun, of Noakhali University, said.
With his new brand of tea, Islam, the father of two daughters, earns around $600 per month.
With demand growing at home and abroad, Islam is planning to expand his business. Two new outlets at Narayangonj and Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka, are due to open later this year.
One of Islam’s friends, who lives in Canberra, Australia, also hopes to launch the rainbow tea there.
“I hope my ‘rainbow seven-color tea’ can win the hearts of people on every continent,” Islam said.

Asif Khosa sworn in as Pakistan’s new chief justice

Chief Justice Asif Khosa has vowed to reform Pakistan’s judicial system. (Photo/Supplied)
Aamir Shah
ISLAMABAD: Asif Saeed Khosa was sworn in as chief justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday, in a ceremony led by the country’s president, Dr. Arif Alvi.
Khosa took the oath of office, pledging to do “right by all people, according to law, without fear or favor,” before an audience that included the prime minister, Imran Khan, and the chief of the armed forces, Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Khosa is known as an experienced and respected judge, having presided over 55,000 cases in a career spanning over two decades.
He has previously promised that he would do his best, as chief justice, to reduce delays in cases at all levels of the judicial hierarchy, saying: “No stone shall be left unturned in attending to such issues, and improving the situation.”
Mohammed Habib Ullah Khan, a senior lawyer based in Islamabad, said: “The legal fraternity expects him to clear a backlog of around 1.9 million pending cases.”
He added that, unlike his predecessor, who cultivated a reputation for judicial activism, Khosa was expected to be more politically reserved.
Khosa will serve until Dec. 21 this year, after which he will step down.
When asked about the man he was replacing, retiring Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, and his crusade to build dams in Pakistan, Khosa was blunt.
“I would also like to build dams: A dam against unnecessary delays in cases, a dam against frivolous litigation, and a dam against fake witnesses and false testimonies. I would also like to retire; retire our debt of pending cases,” he said.
Khosa is known for his literary references, and famously quoted Mario Puzo’s 1969 mafia novel “The Godfather” when giving a verdict in a Panama Papers-related case in 2017, saying: “Behind every great fortune there is a crime.”
He has been involved in several other notable cases in recent years, heading the bench that upheld the death sentence handed to Malik Mumtaz Qadri in 2015.
Qadri, a former bodyguard, murdered his employer, the then-governor of Punjab. Salman Taseer, in 2011 for supporting Asia Bibi, a woman convicted of blasphemy.
He was also a judge in the appeal case that acquitted Bibi in 2018 after she spent eight years on death row, an outcome that garnered international attention.

