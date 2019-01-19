You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Breaking and Entering
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Breaking and Entering

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Breaking and Entering

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Author: Jeremy N. Smith

In Breaking and Entering: The Extraordinary Story of a Hacker Called Alien, Jeremy N. Smith tells a tale of computer intrigue, but not through the eyes of the black hats whose misdeeds have dominated recent political news.
Instead, Smith wants readers to meet the people behind the help desk — the tech gurus and security consultants standing between us and digital carnage.
This true thriller dives into a dark world that touches us all, as seen through the brilliant, breakneck career of an extraordinary hacker — a woman known only as Alien.
Reviewing the book for New York Times, Matt Apuzzo said: “If there’s one lesson to be learned from Alien’s story, it is this: As Russian hackers challenge democracies and criminal attacks turn our personaldata into commodities, we cannot turn to technology to save us. Security is only as strong as the employee who tapes his passwords to his cubicle, the overworked guard at the front desk and, yes, the person on the other end of the line when you call the help desk.”

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Discrete Charm of the Machine by Ken Steiglitz
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Democracy and Prosperity by Torben Iversen and David Soskice

What We Are Reading Today: The Discrete Charm of the Machine by Ken Steiglitz

Updated 17 January 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Discrete Charm of the Machine by Ken Steiglitz

Updated 17 January 2019
Arab News
0

A few short decades ago, we were informed by the smooth signals of analog television and radio; we communicated using our analog telephones; and we even computed with analog computers.

Today our world is digital, built with zeros and ones.

Why did this revolution occur? The Discrete Charm of the Machine explains, in an engaging and accessible manner, the varied physical and logical reasons behind this radical transformation, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

The spark of individual genius shines through this story of innovation: The stored program of Jacquard’s loom; Charles Babbage’s logical branching; Alan Turing’s brilliant abstraction of the discrete machine; Harry Nyquist’s foundation for digital signal processing; Claude Shannon’s breakthrough insights into the meaning of information and bandwidth; and Richard Feynman’s prescient proposals for nanotechnology and quantum computing. Ken Steiglitz follows the progression of these ideas in the building of our digital world.

Topics: Book Review Ken Steiglitz machines #WhatWeAreReadingToday

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Below the Surface
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Democracy and Prosperity by Torben Iversen and David Soskice
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Why Nationalism by Yael Tamir
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Love, Money & Parenting

Latest updates

Trump, Kim to meet anew in month after N.Korean visits White House
0
Canadian woman missing in west Africa believed to be alive: PM
0
What We Are Reading Today: Breaking and Entering
0
Pelosi scrapped Afghan trip after Trump ‘leaked’ details
0
US confirms holding Iran-based journalist, no crime alleged
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.