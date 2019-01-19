You are here

Two monks shot dead as violence flares in Thailand's deep south

Buddhist monks have been told to suspend morning alms collection starting from Saturday in Thailand’s three southern provinces after the temple attack. (AFP)
Updated 19 January 2019
AFP
Updated 19 January 2019

AFP

  • Black-clad assailants carrying rifles crept into Rattanaupap temple in Narathiwat province on Friday evening and started firing
  • Human Rights Watch said the ‘ghastly’ assault on civilians in a place of worship amounted to a war crime
Updated 19 January 2019
AFP
BANGKOK: Gunmen in Thailand’s deep south shot dead two Buddhist monks and wounded two others inside a temple, police said Saturday, capping a week of deadly violence as the prime minister vowed to “punish” those responsible.
Black-clad assailants carrying rifles crept into Rattanaupap temple in Narathiwat province near Malaysia’s border on Friday evening and started firing, local superintendant Pakdi Preechachon said.
“The attack took place around 7:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) when an unknown number of gunmen dressed in black entered the temple through a rear area via a creek,” Pakdi said.
“Two monks were shot dead at the temple while two others were wounded.”
Since 2004 clashes between ethnic Malay-Muslim rebels and the Buddhist-majority Thai state that annexed the region a century ago have killed nearly 7,000 people, mostly civilians of both faiths.
The death toll in the south dropped to a record low last year as Thailand’s junta tightened its security web but violence has boiled over in recent days, raising concerns about soft targets at schools and religious institutions.
In the past, Buddhist monks have rarely been targeted.
But they have been told to suspend morning alms collection starting from Saturday in three southern provinces and the southern army commander has instructed security officials to step up safeguards of Islamic leaders who could also be at risk.
Junta leader and prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha condemned the temple shootings.
“The prime Minister denounced such a brazen attack and instructed officials to investigate and find the assailants to punish them,” said government spokesman Buddhipongse Punnakanta.
Human Rights Watch said the “ghastly” assault on civilians in a place of worship amounted to a war crime.
Last week, an imam in the same province was shot dead but it was unclear if the temple attack was related.
Friday’s shooting came the same day as four security officials were wounded by two separate roadside bombs and an insurgent was shot dead in a clash near a school that sent students home for the day.
Four civil defense volunteers were also killed in a drive-by shooting outside a school on January 10 in the south’s Pattani province, with security forces injuring a boy as they gunned down rebels believed to be responsible.
In a rare public statement dated January 4 the main Malay-Muslim rebel group — the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) — which has command and control over most of the insurgent foot soldiers, swore to “keep fighting.”
“Siam (Thailand) can’t hold out,” the BRN wrote, signing off with a warning: “Do not help and support Siam.”

Topics: Thailand

0
Former British PM Major urges May to drop Brexit ‘red lines’

Updated 19 January 2019
Reuters
Former British PM Major urges May to drop Brexit ‘red lines’

  • ‘Her deal is dead and I don’t think honestly that tinkering with it is going to make very much difference if any difference at all’
Updated 19 January 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Former British prime minister John Major urged Theresa May on Saturday to drop her “red lines” on Brexit or allow parliament to find a way forward to avoid a damaging no-deal departure from the European Union in March.
Major said he compromised on key decisions on the Northern Irish peace process and the first Gulf War while prime minister between 1990 and 1997, and May should do the same after her Brexit plan was rejected by a huge majority in parliament.
“Her deal is dead and I don’t think honestly that tinkering with it is going to make very much difference if any difference at all,” Major, who campaigned to stay in the EU ahead of the 2016 referendum, told BBC Radio.
May is due to tell parliament on Monday how she intends to proceed on Brexit. Lawmakers may then propose alternatives to see if any could command majority support.
“If we leave in chaos and without a deal, that seems to me to be the worst of all outcomes,” Major said.
May should therefore “go around” lawmakers in her party who say they are ready to accept a no-deal Brexit and drop her opposition to key issues in the negotiations, Major — who also faced a revolt inside the Conservative Party over Europe — said.
May has ruled out staying in the EU’s single market, an option that is considered less economically damaging, because Britain would not be able to control immigration from the bloc. She has also rejected staying in a customs union with the EU.
If May cannot compromise, she should allow parliament to find a way to overcome its splits, Major said. “I think there are signs parliament might be able to reach consensus,” he said.
Failing that, Britain should have a fresh referendum on its membership of the EU.
In the meantime, delaying Brexit was wise, Major said.
Major’s comments were rejected as “Remainer elite views” by a Conservative lawmaker who said May would break her promises to voters if she considered staying in the EU’s single market or a customs union or holding a second referendum.
“Brexit would become meaningless. We wouldn’t be leaving the European Union, we would be staying in the European Union,” Suella Braverman told the BBC.

Topics: Brexit EU European Union UK Theresa may john major

0
Update 0
