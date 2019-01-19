You are here

  • Home
  • Man charged with murder of Israeli exchange student in Melbourne
﻿

Man charged with murder of Israeli exchange student in Melbourne

An unnamed suspect sits in a police car after he was arrested for questioning over the death of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe in Melbourne. (AAP Image via AP)
Updated 19 January 2019
Reuters
0

Man charged with murder of Israeli exchange student in Melbourne

  • Aiia Maasarwe was killed when walking home after a night out with friends in Melbourne earlier this week
  • The police would not name the suspect but local media identified him as an aspiring songwriter and rapper and a squatter
Updated 19 January 2019
Reuters
0

MELBOURNE: A 20-year-old man was charged on Saturday with the murder of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe in Melbourne amidst an outrage over violence against women in Australia’s second-largest city.
Maasarwe, 21, an international exchange student, was killed when walking home after a night out with friends in Melbourne earlier this week, with the police arresting the suspect on Friday.
The police would not name the suspect but local media identified him as an aspiring songwriter and rapper and a squatter. He appeared in court on Saturday and did not apply for bail. He has been remanded in custody to re-appear in court on Monday.
Maasarwe’s death recharged outrage over violence against women after 22-year-old Eurydice Dixon was killed in Melbourne while walking home after performing at a comedy show in June.
Thousands of people gathered at vigils for Maasarwe on Friday and they continued to lay flowers at the site of her death. A special tram carrying only flowers late on Friday followed the route of Maasarwe’s final journey.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who visited by the site of the murder with his family, said on Twitter he was to meet with Maasarwe’s father who came to Melbourne.
“I cannot imagine his loss,” Morrison said.

Topics: Australia Melbourne

Related

0
World
Melbourne attacker inspired by Daesh: Australian police
Update 0
World
One killed several injured in Melbourne gas attack and stabbing rampage

Afghan interior minister resigns to join President Ghani’s election team

Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

Afghan interior minister resigns to join President Ghani’s election team

  • Under Afghanistan’s electoral system, all members of government except the president and vice president must step down in order to run for office
  • The political landscape is dominated by ethnic loyalties, personal alliances and often-unstable coalitions between powerful regional leaders
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
0

KABUL: Afghan Interior Minister Amrullah Saleh stepped down from his post on Saturday in order to run for the vice-presidency alongside President Ashraf Ghani who plans to bid for a second term in July’s election.
The former top security official told Reuters by phone that he had resigned and two political sources said he would join Ghani’s team.
“He wants to contest for the post of vice president,” said a source from the presidential palace in Kabul.
Saleh, who commands strong support among Afghanistan’s minority ethnic Tajiks, had been expected to oppose Ghani in the election, which has been pushed back from April to July.
Under Afghanistan’s electoral system, all members of government except the president and vice president must step down in order to run for office.
In December, Ghani appointed Saleh, a former security official and an uncompromising opponent of the Taliban, to his government in a bid to secure the support of former opponents for a second term.
Afghan forces have been dying in record numbers in the face of a resurgent Taliban. US President Donald Trump is considering slashing the number of American troops in the country in half. However the White House says there has been no official order.
Afghanistan’s presidential race is now in full swing, with several former officials and politicians lining up to challenge Ghani who is expected to register his candidacy for a second term on Sunday.
Former warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, whose fighters killed thousands in Kabul during the bloody civil war of the 1990s, joined the presidential race on Saturday.
The political landscape is dominated by ethnic loyalties, personal alliances and often-unstable coalitions between powerful regional leaders.
“Ghani’s decision to include Saleh in his presidential bid reflects how alliances are being formed quickly and ideological differences are being ignored,” said a Western diplomat in Kabul.

Topics: elections Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh

Related

0
World
Afghan election complaint body says vote in capital Kabul invalid
0
World
Over 50,000 Afghan troops deployed to secure election

Latest updates

Afghan interior minister resigns to join President Ghani’s election team
0
Karen Wazen stars in flirty, fun fragrance campaign
0
Gisele Bundchen fires back in feud with Brazilian Minister
0
Greek musician Yanni dedicates song to Saudi Arabia ahead of Winter at Tantora performance
0
Indian opposition parties join forces in rally against Narendra Modi
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.