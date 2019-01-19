You are here

UN experts: Fuel from Iran is financing Houthis in Yemen war

The Iran-backed Houthi militia’s war against the Arab world’s poorest country has taken a terrible toll on civilians, with thousands killed and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis underway. (AP)
Updated 19 January 2019
AP
UN experts: Fuel from Iran is financing Houthis in Yemen war

  • The experts painted a grim picture of a ‘deeply fractured’ nation sliding toward ‘humanitarian and economic catastrophe’
  • The fighting in the Arab world’s poorest country has taken a terrible toll on civilians
Updated 19 January 2019
AP
UNITED NATIONS: Fuel is being shipped illegally from Iran to Houthi militia in Yemen to finance their war against the government, and both sides are violating international law with their military campaigns and arbitrary detention of rivals, UN experts said in a new report.
The experts painted a grim picture of a “deeply fractured” country sliding toward “humanitarian and economic catastrophe” with no sign of victory by either.
In the 85-page report to the Security Council seen Friday by The Associated Press, the experts said the government and its coalition partners led by Saudi Arabia made “significant progress” on the ground against the Houthis in 2018 — but their aim of restoring the government’s authority throughout the country “is far from being realized.”
At the same time, the panel of experts monitoring UN sanctions against Yemen said “the Houthi leadership has continued to consolidate its hold over government and non-government institutions.”
In the report’s only upbeat note, the experts said talks in Sweden between the government and the Houthis that led to an agreement in December on a cease-fire and withdrawal of rival forces from the key port of Hodeida “have raised hopes that a political process may quell the primary conflict in Yemen.”
The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who toppled the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition allied with Hadi’s internationally recognized government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.
The fighting in the Arab world’s poorest country has taken a terrible toll on civilians, with thousands killed and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis underway. Millions suffer from food and medical care shortages and the country has been pushed to the brink of famine.
In its report last year, the experts said Iran violated a UN arms embargo by directly or indirectly providing missiles and drones to the Houthis.
The latest report said the experts identified a small number of companies inside and outside Yemen operating as front companies using false documentation “to conceal a donation of fuel” to an unnamed individual on the UN sanctions blacklist.
The panel said it found that the fuel was loaded from Iranian ports under false documentation to avoid required UN inspections, and “the revenue from the sale of this fuel was used to finance the Houthi war effort.”
Iran has repeatedly rejected allegations that it is providing military support to the Houthis.
In 2018, the experts said “the threat to commercial shipping increased as Houthi forces developed and deployed sophisticated weapons such as anti-ship cruise missiles and waterborne improvised explosive devices against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.”
In one case, they said, the Houthis targeted a vessel carrying wheat, which endangered the delivery of humanitarian aid and raised shipping costs to Yemen.
The Houthis also attacked and damaged two Saudi oil tankers, each carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil, which “could have created an environmental disaster in the Red Sea,” the experts said.
Since about last August, the panel said it noted the Houthis’ deployment of extended range drones that would allow rebel forces to strike deep in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, a key coalition partner.
“Based on the evidence available, the panel observes that unlike in 2015 and 2016 when the Houthi forces used complete or partially assembled weapons systems which were supplied from abroad ... they are now increasingly relying on imports of high value components which are then integrated into locally assembled weapons systems,” the experts said, adding that they are investigating whether the militia were helped by foreign experts.

Tunisian union calls new nationwide strike to press wage demands

Updated 19 January 2019
Reuters
Tunisian union calls new nationwide strike to press wage demands

  • Rail, bus and air traffic and all services stopped in Tunisia and street protests drew thousands on Thursday
Updated 19 January 2019
Reuters
TUNIS: Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union called on Saturday for another national strike for two days next month to press its demand for higher wages for 670,000 public servants, the UGTT chief said.

Rail, bus and air traffic and all services stopped in Tunisia and street protests drew thousands on Thursday in a one-day nationwide strike to challenge the government’s refusal to raise salaries.

“As negotiations with the government failed and the purchasing power has deteriorated significantly, UGTT decided to approve a nationwide strike on Feb. 20 and 21,” UGTT chief Nourredine Taboubi told reporters.

The decision will raise the pressure on the government, which is struggling to revive the faltering economy.

The government is also under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to freeze public sector wages, the bill for which doubled to about 16 billion dinars ($5.5 billion) in 2018 from 7.6 billion in 2010, as part of measures to reduce its budget deficit.

But the UGTT says the monthly average wage of about $250 is one of the lowest in the world, while the state Institute of Strategic Studies says real purchasing power has fallen by 40 percent since 2014.

The government had said it does not have the money to pay for the increases strikers want, worth about $850 million in total.

Government spokesman Iyad Dahmani said that increase would lift annual inflation to 10 percent from 7.4 percent.

An economic crisis has eroded living standards for Tunisians and unemployment is high as political turmoil and lack of reforms have deterred investment needed to create jobs. That has forced the government to launch austerity measures to please donors and lenders including the IMF.

