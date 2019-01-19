You are here

New US-bound migrant caravan enters Mexico

Several hundred migrants took to make-shift rafts to cross the Suchiate River, which forms the Mexican-Guatemalan border overnight on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 19 January 2019
AFP
  • Caravans of migrants seeking safety in numbers have taken center stage in the raging debate in the US over Trump’s proposed border wall
  • The latest caravan is smaller than the one that swelled to 7,000 migrants late last year
CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico: Hundreds of Central Americans entered Mexico illegally as the latest migrant caravan trying to reach the US began crossing the Mexican-Guatemalan border en masse Friday.
Not content to wait five days for the humanitarian visas Mexico is offering them, several hundred migrants took to make-shift rafts to cross the Suchiate River, which forms the frontier, or snuck across the loosely guarded border bridge overnight, AFP correspondents said.
Their advance could trigger a new Twitter firestorm from US President Donald Trump, who has urged Mexico to halt such caravans, and who tweeted early Friday: “Another big Caravan heading our way. Very hard to stop without a Wall!“
Hundreds more of the 2,000 migrants in the caravan gathered patiently on the border bridge, trickling into Mexico as the authorities processed them.
The authorities will set up checkpoints in southern Mexico to make migrants who snuck into the country register for visas, said Alejandro Encinas, under-secretary for migration.
“We are informing all of them that they must comply with our country’s laws,” he said.
Caravans of migrants seeking safety in numbers have taken center stage in the raging debate in the United States over Trump’s proposed border wall, which has led to a government shutdown that is now the longest in history.
The latest caravan is smaller than the one that swelled to 7,000 migrants late last year, leading Trump to warn of an “invasion” by “hardened criminals” and send thousands of troops to the US-Mexican border.
Mexican authorities are urging the migrants to arrive legally and offering expedited “visitor cards” that let them work and access basic health care in Mexico.
So far, 969 migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua have registered under the program, receiving bracelets that they can exchange for visitor cards in five days.
But hundreds more ignored the offer.
“A lot of us aren’t interested in waiting five days. Our goal is to reach the United States,” said Alma Mendoza, a nurse and single mother making the trip with her three children.
“We don’t have food, much less money. We want to reach our destination,” she said.
Other migrants said they would consider staying in Mexico.
“My goal is to reach the United States, but if I can’t I’ll stay in Mexico and work. They’re giving us an opportunity,” said Christian Medrano, 33, an industrial technician.
Mexico meanwhile announced a fresh policy under which Central Americans fleeing poverty and violence with the intention of reaching the United States may remain in Mexico for a year.
The decision “recognizes the importance of our relationship with Central America,” especially El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, said Tonatiuh Guillen, commissioner of the Mexican National Institute of Migration.
The caravan set out Tuesday from San Pedro Sula, in northwestern Honduras, and has grown along the way.
The migrants are mostly fleeing poverty and crime in Central America’s “Northern Triangle” of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Brutal street gangs have made the three countries among the most violent in the world.
Another caravan of about 200 migrants set out Wednesday from El Salvador and is now in southern Mexico, possibly poised to join up with the first.
Many of the migrants are traveling in families, often with small children.
They have covered about 700 kilometers so far, and have roughly 4,000km to go if they take the same route as the last caravan, to Tijuana, across from San Diego, California.
When that caravan reached Mexico in October, the authorities tried to stop it with riot police. But the migrants stormed in anyway, tearing down border fences and crossing the river illegally when police refused to let them through.
Since then, Mexico has gotten a new government, led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist.
“AMLO,” as the new president is widely known, has promised to treat migrants more humanely than previous administrations. But he has also sought to stay on Trump’s good side with talk of reducing migrant flows.
The October caravan largely dispersed after reaching Tijuana.
US Border Patrol agents fought back two attempts by the migrants to rush the border, firing tear gas to disperse them.
Some have since found work in Mexico, some crossed the border and filed asylum claims, and many returned home. About 400 remain in a shelter set up for them in Tijuana that is slated to be closed on Wednesday.

Thousands of yellow vests protest despite Macron outreach

Updated 24 min 54 sec ago
AP
0

Thousands of yellow vests protest despite Macron outreach

  • Macron is facing a plethora of demands ranging from the re-introduction of the wealth tax to the implementation of popular votes that allow citizens to propose new laws
  • More than 80,000 people protested across France last weekend — up from 50,000 the week before
Updated 24 min 54 sec ago
AP
0

PARIS: Thousands of yellow vest protesters rallied in several French cities for a tenth consecutive weekend on Saturday, despite a national debate launched this week by President Emmanuel Macron aimed at assuaging their anger.
In Paris, protesters answered a call from a prominent and provocative protester promoting a march starting at the Invalides monument in Paris, home to Napoleon’s tomb, to remember the 10 people killed in protest-related traffic accidents and hundreds injured since the movement kicked off Nov. 17.
Police has been criticized by protesters for the use of rubber projectiles that have left dozens of people injured.
“It’s not normal to treat people the way we are being treated. We have injured people every Saturday,” said Juliette Rebet, a demonstrator marching in Paris.
At the Invalides, protesters carrying a banner that read “Citizens in danger” marched at the front of the procession and held coffin-shaped black boards in memory of those killed.
Paris deployed 5,000 police around the capital, notably around government buildings and the Champs-Elysees, stage of recent violence. About 80,000 police are fanned out nationwide.
Protesters marched peacefully in the French capital. Twelve people were arrested by the early afternoon, according to figures provided by Paris police.
The capital and much of France have endured weeks of protests that at times descended into violence. Saturday marked the 10th straight weekend of yellow vest protests, and will test whether Macron’s debate is diminishing the movement’s momentum.
The grassroots protests started two months ago over fuel taxes but became a broader revolt against economic problems. The movement showed signed of abating during the festive period, but more than 80,000 people protested across France last weekend — up from 50,000 the week before.
Macron is facing a plethora of demands ranging from the re-introduction of France’s wealth tax, called the ISF, on the country’s richest people, to the implementation of popular votes that allow citizens to propose new laws.
Macron launched his grand debate this week during meetings with mayors and local officials. The three-month-long debate consists of a series of meetings organized by ordinary citizens, associations and elected officials to enable the French to express their views on the economy and democracy. Macron said he is open to discussions but has already warned he won’t give up on his promises, including the touchy issue of reforming pensions.
“We do not believe in the grand debate,” said Jonathan Gaby, a demonstrator from the Paris suburbs. “We won’t decide, the government will decide in the end.”

