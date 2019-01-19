You are here

Gisele Bundchen fires back in feud with Brazilian Minister

Brazilian supermodel turned environmental activist Gisele Bundchen is pushing back against the agricultural minister in her homeland. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 19 January 2019
Arab News
Gisele Bundchen fires back in feud with Brazilian Minister

  • Minister Tereza Cristina Dias accused Bundchen of tainting the country’s image abroad
  • The public feud underscores the enormous international attention being focused on the Amazon basin
Updated 19 January 2019
Arab News
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian supermodel turned environmental activist Gisele Bundchen is pushing back against the agricultural minister in her homeland, along the way wading into a growing debate about the future of the Amazon.
The brouhaha began Monday when Minister Tereza Cristina Dias accused Bundchen of tainting the country’s image abroad. During a radio interview, Dias called the supermodel a “bad Brazilian” for denouncing deforestation and said the model should be promoting Brazil’s agriculture and industries.
Late Wednesday, Bundchen wrote a measured response, saying she would “be happy to announce positive actions” taken toward sustainable development.
In her letter, Bundchen said she was surprised by the derogatory mention. She said her criticisms, which included a series of Tweets last year, were based on science and came from a “worried Brazilian citizen.”
Citing a 13 percent increase in deforestation in Brazil, Bundchen said those behind illegal land occupations were the “bad Brazilians.”
The public feud underscores the enormous international attention being focused on the Amazon basin and fears that Bolsonaro’s administration is geared to roll back environmental protections.
Home to the lion’s share of the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, Brazil is seen as a key piece in fighting climate change. But Bolsonaro, a close ally of the agro-business caucus, has garnered the wrath of environmental advocates around the world for his views that the Amazon should be less regulated to make room for agriculture and other industries.
Bolsonaro has spoken out against environmental regulators, who he says have created an “industry of fines,” and has promised that he will not give indigenous tribes “one more centimeter” of land.
During the radio interview, the agriculture minister, nicknamed the “queen of poison” for pushing for legislation in Congress to loosen rules for pesticide use, was asked about the “PR problems” that have come from the model’s activism.
“It’s absurd what they do today with the image of Brazil,” she responded. “For some reason they go out and paint a picture of Brazil and its industries that is not true.”
“Sorry, Gisele Bundchen,” she continued. “You should be an ambassador and say that your country conserves, that your country is on the global vanguard of conservation, and not go around criticizing Brazil without knowing the facts.”
In her letter, the model described over 12 years of environmental activism, which earned her a spot as a UN environment goodwill ambassador.
She said she has visited the Amazon several times, has learned about the reality of Brazil’s vast northern rainforest and has collaborated with leading scientists, academics, activists and companies on the issue of climate change.
Bundchen encouraged Dias to use technology and scientific knowledge in Brazilian agriculture to avoid further deforestation that could lead Brazil “past the point of no return.”

Karen Wazen stars in flirty, fun fragrance campaign

Updated 19 January 2019
Arab News
Karen Wazen stars in flirty, fun fragrance campaign

Updated 19 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese influencer Karen B. Wazen took to Instagram over the weekend to share her latest advert campaign with British perfume brand Jo Malone.
The stylish blogger shared the video with her 858,000 followers and was quickly inundated with overwhelmingly positive comments on the social media platform.
“So happy to share with you my campaign with @jomalonelondon — ‘You and I together and nothing else matters… Combining nature and love ... Combining two scents... combining two souls’,” she captioned the video.
Directed by Dubai-based influencer and designer Ahmed El-Sayed, who goes by the name @Twistedcurlz on Instagram, the short clip sees Wazen posing for the camera in a park while holding two bottles of the new fragrance.
Wazen shows off biker chic style in the new campaign video, wearing a black leather beret and oversized, boxy leather jacket covered in silver studs.
She draws a heart in the sand, throws fallen leaves at the camera and mouths “I love you” in the flirty, fun clip.

“I loved working on this with you guys,” Wazen added in her caption.
Dubbed a “Cologne Intense,” the new fragrance that Wazen shows off in the video is called “Bronze Wood & Leather” and is described by the brand as a “sultry leather (fragrance) encased in a medley of woods… A rich, enveloping new scent.”
It’s been a busy week for Wazen, who took to Instagram to get involved in the viral #10YearChallenge with a series of snaps.
The blogger shared two side-by-side photos — the first of which was a photo of her posing with her husband, Elias Bakhazi, 10 years ago alongside a more recent shot. “It started when we were young,” she captioned the photographs.
The challenge saw celebrities around the world share decade-old snaps of themselves alongside recent photos to show just how much — and is some cases, how little — they have changed.
However, Wazen isn’t one to just sit back and follow international trends and viral crazes. In December, the successful style star launched her very own range of edgy eyewear featuring 15 designs in a range of retro-to-futuristic styles and colors that are available on karenwazen.com.

