Afghan interior minister resigns to join President Ghani’s election team

Resigned Afghan Interior Minister Amrullah Saleh will run for the vice-presidency alongside President Ashraf Ghani, who plans to bid for a second term in July’s election. (AFP)
Updated 19 January 2019
Reuters
  • Under Afghanistan’s electoral system, all members of government except the president and vice president must step down in order to run for office
  • The political landscape is dominated by ethnic loyalties, personal alliances and often-unstable coalitions between powerful regional leaders
KABUL: Afghan Interior Minister Amrullah Saleh stepped down from his post on Saturday in order to run for the vice-presidency alongside President Ashraf Ghani who plans to bid for a second term in July’s election.
The former top security official told Reuters by phone that he had resigned and two political sources said he would join Ghani’s team.
“He wants to contest for the post of vice president,” said a source from the presidential palace in Kabul.
Saleh, who commands strong support among Afghanistan’s minority ethnic Tajiks, had been expected to oppose Ghani in the election, which has been pushed back from April to July.
Under Afghanistan’s electoral system, all members of government except the president and vice president must step down in order to run for office.
In December, Ghani appointed Saleh, a former security official and an uncompromising opponent of the Taliban, to his government in a bid to secure the support of former opponents for a second term.
Afghan forces have been dying in record numbers in the face of a resurgent Taliban. US President Donald Trump is considering slashing the number of American troops in the country in half. However the White House says there has been no official order.
Afghanistan’s presidential race is now in full swing, with several former officials and politicians lining up to challenge Ghani who is expected to register his candidacy for a second term on Sunday.
Former warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, whose fighters killed thousands in Kabul during the bloody civil war of the 1990s, joined the presidential race on Saturday.
The political landscape is dominated by ethnic loyalties, personal alliances and often-unstable coalitions between powerful regional leaders.
“Ghani’s decision to include Saleh in his presidential bid reflects how alliances are being formed quickly and ideological differences are being ignored,” said a Western diplomat in Kabul.

Topics: elections Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh

Survivors: Up to 117 migrants missing in capsizing off Libya

Updated 19 January 2019
AP
  • The migrants came mainly from west Africa
  • The Italian navy said it had alerted Libyan authorities who coordinated rescue operations
MILAN: A rescue official says survivors have told rescuers that up to 117 migrants might have died when a rubber dinghy capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya.
Flavio Di Giacomo of International Organization for Migration says three survivors were plucked to safety by an Italian navy helicopter on Friday, and they say 120 were aboard when the dinghy left Libya.

He said the people came mainly from west Africa, adding: “Ten women including a pregnant girl were aboard and two children, one of whom was only two months old.”
The navy says its airplane launched life rafts after it spotted the sinking dinghy Friday with about 20 people aboard. It wasn't immediately clear if some migrants had already fallen off.
The Italian Coast Guard says Libya asked a nearby cargo ship to search for survivors, but no one was found.
The Italian news agency ANSA quoted Libyan authorities as saying a dispatched Libyan coast guard boat turned back after mechanical problems.
According to the IOM, 2,297 migrants died or went missing in the Mediterranean last year, out of a total of 116,959 people who reached Europe by sea.
Arrivals in the first 16 days of 2019 totalled 4,449, almost all by sea, compared with 2,964 in the same period of 2018.
“As long as European ports will remain open ... sea-traffickers will continue to do business and kill people,” Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said in a Facebook post late on Friday.
Since Italy’s populist government came to power in June, Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant League, has closed Italian ports to humanitarian vessels.

Topics: Libya migrants dinghy

