The Six: Fashion watch from the red carpet in Geneva

DUBAI: Luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen launched a new range at a glamorous bash in Geneva late last week — and the Middle East’s style stars were there to celebrate.
Hend Sabri
The Tunisian actress wore a daring, semi-sheer gown with silver-and-black sequin detailing by La Bourjoisie on the red carpet.
Last night @iwcwatches Gala event in Geneva @iwcwatchesarabia @chrisgraingerherr @mehdi.rajan Wearing @labourjoisie Styled by @mayajules Diamonds @goharjewellery MUA @makeitup_agency #IWCSIHH #SIHH2019 #SilverSpitfire #IWCSpitfire #IWCpilot #HendSabri #IWCSchaffhausen #IWCWatches #HendSabry #هند_صبري
Raya Abirached
Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached looked stunning in a blush Zeena Zaki gown that featured a cape and bow at the neckline and fitted to perfection despite the overwhelming layers of fabric.
And, here we go ! @mayawilliamz, @zeenazaki & I had the most fun midnight fitting in Dubai last month preparing for the #IWCSIHH gala & this dress was the result! Hope you love it as much as i do! My #IWCPortofinoMoonphase watch is one I always wear & some day, it will go to Lola #iwcspitfire #silverspitfire #IWCPilot
Lana El-Sahely
The stylish Lebanese influencer wore a gorgeous, moss-green velvet gown by Elie Saab, which she paired with quirky Dior earrings and a tight up-do.
Nour Arida
The Lebanese influencer and fashion designer wore a fairy tale-worthy creation that was reminiscent of Belle’s legendary ballgown in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.
Elias El-Indari
Lebanese-Australian fashion blogger Elias El-Indari looked as sharp as ever in an ebony tailored suit-and-bowtie combination.
Sonam Kapoor
She's not from the Middle East but this Bollywood star deserves a mention for shutting down the red carpet yet again in a Grace Kelly-worthy, tea-length gown by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner complete with a dramatic A-line skirt and giant bow on one shoulder.
For the IWC #SILVERSPITFIRE Gala Event. #IWCSIHH #SIHH2019 #THELONGESTFLIGHT @iwcwatchesarabia @iwcwatches_india - @markbumgarner Watch - @iwcwatches @namratasoni Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @chandiniw @vani2790 @spacemuffin27 @manishamelwani Photograph: @thehouseofpixels