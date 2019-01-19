You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Fashion watch from the red carpet in Geneva
﻿

The Six: Fashion watch from the red carpet in Geneva

Lana El-Sahely is a well-known Lebanese influencer. (File photo: Getty Images)
Updated 19 January 2019
Arab News
0

The Six: Fashion watch from the red carpet in Geneva

Updated 19 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen launched a new range at a glamorous bash in Geneva late last week — and the Middle East’s style stars were there to celebrate.

Hend Sabri

The Tunisian actress wore a daring, semi-sheer gown with silver-and-black sequin detailing by La Bourjoisie on the red carpet.


Raya Abirached

Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached looked stunning in a blush Zeena Zaki gown that featured a cape and bow at the neckline and fitted to perfection despite the overwhelming layers of fabric.

Lana El-Sahely

The stylish Lebanese influencer wore a gorgeous, moss-green velvet gown by Elie Saab, which she paired with quirky Dior earrings and a tight up-do.

Nour Arida

The Lebanese influencer and fashion designer wore a fairy tale-worthy creation that was reminiscent of Belle’s legendary ballgown in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.

Elias El-Indari

Lebanese-Australian fashion blogger Elias El-Indari looked as sharp as ever in an ebony tailored suit-and-bowtie combination.

Sonam Kapoor

She's not from the Middle East but this Bollywood star deserves a mention for shutting down the red carpet yet again in a Grace Kelly-worthy, tea-length gown by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner complete with a dramatic A-line skirt and giant bow on one shoulder.

Topics: Lana El-Sahely Nour Arida Sonam Kapoor

Karen Wazen stars in flirty, fun fragrance campaign

Updated 19 January 2019
Arab News
0

Karen Wazen stars in flirty, fun fragrance campaign

Updated 19 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Lebanese influencer Karen B. Wazen took to Instagram over the weekend to share her latest advert campaign with British perfume brand Jo Malone.
The stylish blogger shared the video with her 858,000 followers and was quickly inundated with overwhelmingly positive comments on the social media platform.
“So happy to share with you my campaign with @jomalonelondon — ‘You and I together and nothing else matters… Combining nature and love ... Combining two scents... combining two souls’,” she captioned the video.
Directed by Dubai-based influencer and designer Ahmed El-Sayed, who goes by the name @Twistedcurlz on Instagram, the short clip sees Wazen posing for the camera in a park while holding two bottles of the new fragrance.
Wazen shows off biker chic style in the new campaign video, wearing a black leather beret and oversized, boxy leather jacket covered in silver studs.
She draws a heart in the sand, throws fallen leaves at the camera and mouths “I love you” in the flirty, fun clip.

“I loved working on this with you guys,” Wazen added in her caption.
Dubbed a “Cologne Intense,” the new fragrance that Wazen shows off in the video is called “Bronze Wood & Leather” and is described by the brand as a “sultry leather (fragrance) encased in a medley of woods… A rich, enveloping new scent.”
It’s been a busy week for Wazen, who took to Instagram to get involved in the viral #10YearChallenge with a series of snaps.
The blogger shared two side-by-side photos — the first of which was a photo of her posing with her husband, Elias Bakhazi, 10 years ago alongside a more recent shot. “It started when we were young,” she captioned the photographs.
The challenge saw celebrities around the world share decade-old snaps of themselves alongside recent photos to show just how much — and is some cases, how little — they have changed.
However, Wazen isn’t one to just sit back and follow international trends and viral crazes. In December, the successful style star launched her very own range of edgy eyewear featuring 15 designs in a range of retro-to-futuristic styles and colors that are available on karenwazen.com.

Topics: Karen Wazen Jo Malone Instagram

Latest updates

NFL PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Patriots, Chiefs, Saints and Rams one game away from glory
0
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Weak by J. C. Sharman
0
Indonesia’s radical cleric to be freed next week
0
Crude oil price rise signals a return to balanced market
0
Saudi Arabia, UAE agree on joint program to test supply chain and security systems
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.