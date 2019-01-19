The Six: Fashion watch from the red carpet in Geneva

Karen Wazen stars in flirty, fun fragrance campaign

DUBAI: Lebanese influencer Karen B. Wazen took to Instagram over the weekend to share her latest advert campaign with British perfume brand Jo Malone.

The stylish blogger shared the video with her 858,000 followers and was quickly inundated with overwhelmingly positive comments on the social media platform.

“So happy to share with you my campaign with @jomalonelondon — ‘You and I together and nothing else matters… Combining nature and love ... Combining two scents... combining two souls’,” she captioned the video.

Directed by Dubai-based influencer and designer Ahmed El-Sayed, who goes by the name @Twistedcurlz on Instagram, the short clip sees Wazen posing for the camera in a park while holding two bottles of the new fragrance.

Wazen shows off biker chic style in the new campaign video, wearing a black leather beret and oversized, boxy leather jacket covered in silver studs.

She draws a heart in the sand, throws fallen leaves at the camera and mouths “I love you” in the flirty, fun clip.



“I loved working on this with you guys,” Wazen added in her caption.Dubbed a “Cologne Intense,” the new fragrance that Wazen shows off in the video is called “Bronze Wood & Leather” and is described by the brand as a “sultry leather (fragrance) encased in a medley of woods… A rich, enveloping new scent.”It’s been a busy week for Wazen, who took to Instagram to get involved in the viral #10YearChallenge with a series of snaps.The blogger shared two side-by-side photos — the first of which was a photo of her posing with her husband, Elias Bakhazi, 10 years ago alongside a more recent shot. “It started when we were young,” she captioned the photographs.The challenge saw celebrities around the world share decade-old snaps of themselves alongside recent photos to show just how much — and is some cases, how little — they have changed.However, Wazen isn’t one to just sit back and follow international trends and viral crazes. In December, the successful style star launched her very own range of edgy eyewear featuring 15 designs in a range of retro-to-futuristic styles and colors that are available on karenwazen.com.