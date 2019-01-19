You are here

FaceOf: Fahad bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily, Saudi ambassador to Denmark and Lithuania

FaceOf: Fahad bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily, Saudi ambassador to Denmark and Lithuania

Fahad bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily has been Saudi ambassador to Denmark and Lithuania since March 2017. 

Al-Ruwaily joined the Foreign Ministry in 1990 as an attache. He served as deputy head of mission at the Saudi Embassy in Niger and was head of the Department of Political and Consular Affairs from 1993 to 1996. In 1997, he became the embassy’s charge d’affaires.

He also served as head of the consular, citizen affairs and Islamic affairs sections at the Saudi Embassy in Brussels between 1997 and 2001. 

Al-Ruwaily was deputy director of the human rights section at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2001 to 2003, and also served as deputy head of the mission to the Netherlands. 

He was secretary-general of the Saudi National Commission for the Chemical and Biological Weapons Convention.

Al-Ruwaily holds a bachelor’s degree in law from King Saud University and a diploma from Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh. He also received a master’s degree in international politics from the University of Brussels.

On Friday, Al-Ruwaily attended a reception attended by Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius and senior Lithuanian government officials.

He offered Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Preserving national identity a challenge: Saudi Arabia's Islamic affairs minister

Preserving national identity a challenge: Saudi Arabia's Islamic affairs minister

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia faces “great challenges” in preserving its national identity as it keeps up with modern society, the minister of Islamic affairs said Saturday.
Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh told delegates at a conference in Cairo that it was a shared duty to preserve religious constants and national identity.
“This is especially significant as we face great challenges of building the national character that combines preserving authentic national identity and keeping pace with contemporary civil society,” he said.
He was speaking at the 29th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, which was organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf (religious endowments) under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
More than 150 people — including ministers, scientists, intellectuals and professors — took part in the conference.
The Saudi minister stressed it was important for people to actively participate in developing their nation and contributing to its progress and prosperity.
He explained that the process was hard on a practical level as it demanded loyalty and perseverance, “especially amid the unprecedented openness” of traditional and new forms of media and communication.
Al-Asheikh said that Saudi citizens were proud of their identity and protected their nation against any danger because they loved and respected their country and leaders.
“It has also made Saudis respect other peoples who love their countries and prevented them from intervening in their affairs,” he added.

