FaceOf: Fahad bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily, Saudi ambassador to Denmark and Lithuania

Fahad bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily has been Saudi ambassador to Denmark and Lithuania since March 2017.

Al-Ruwaily joined the Foreign Ministry in 1990 as an attache. He served as deputy head of mission at the Saudi Embassy in Niger and was head of the Department of Political and Consular Affairs from 1993 to 1996. In 1997, he became the embassy’s charge d’affaires.

He also served as head of the consular, citizen affairs and Islamic affairs sections at the Saudi Embassy in Brussels between 1997 and 2001.

Al-Ruwaily was deputy director of the human rights section at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2001 to 2003, and also served as deputy head of the mission to the Netherlands.

He was secretary-general of the Saudi National Commission for the Chemical and Biological Weapons Convention.

Al-Ruwaily holds a bachelor’s degree in law from King Saud University and a diploma from Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh. He also received a master’s degree in international politics from the University of Brussels.

On Friday, Al-Ruwaily attended a reception attended by Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius and senior Lithuanian government officials.

He offered Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.