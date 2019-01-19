You are here

  • Home
  • Six charged in Bulgaria with financing ‘terrorist’ groups
﻿

Six charged in Bulgaria with financing ‘terrorist’ groups

Five Syrians and a Bulgarian have been charged with financing terrorist groups in the Middle East with 25 million euros ($28.4 million) - adding to haul of 43 people arrested in seven Bulgarian cities and towns on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
AFP
0

Six charged in Bulgaria with financing ‘terrorist’ groups

Updated 38 sec ago
AFP
0

SOFIA: Five Syrians and a Bulgarian have been charged with financing terrorist groups in the Middle East with 25 million euros ($28.4 million), Bulgaria’s attorney general said Saturday.
“The group transferred at least 25 million euros to terrorist organizations over four years,” Rumiana Arnaudova, a spokeswoman for the attorney general said.
They were also charged with “preparing terrorist acts in another country,” she said.
The money was moved about by the “hawala” system, an informal method of payment based on trust that is far more difficult to trace than bank transfers.
Deputy Attorney General Ivan Guechev said such a network was “without precedent in the European Union.”
The money transferring network operates in many European countries and has facilitated the movement of 100-300 million euros per year, according to sources close to the enquiry cited in the Bulgarian 24 Chasa newspaper.
The six charged make up part of a haul of 43 people arrested in seven Bulgarian cities and towns on Friday.
The group also delivered at least 100 vehicles, bought in Bulgaria, to terror groups in Syria, Arnaudova said.

Topics: World Bulgaria Europe corruption terrorism

Related

0
World
Bulgaria extradites Russian hacker to the US
0
Media
Bulgaria indicts suspect in journalist killing

Philippine financial service firm flags data breach affecting 900,000 clients

Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

Philippine financial service firm flags data breach affecting 900,000 clients

Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
REUTERS:
0
MANILA: Cebuana Lhuillier, a Philippine financial service provider, said on Saturday that the data of 900,000 clients had been accessed without authorization and that it had already alerted authorities to investigate the incident.
The breach came as Philippine investigators were looking into allegations by the country’s foreign minister last week that a privately contracted firm took away documents and data from the Department of Foreign Affair’s passport database.
Cebuana Lhuillier, whose services include pawning, remittance, micro-insurance, and business to business micro loan solutions, said some information like birthdays, addresses and sources of income, were affected in the breach involving an email server used for marketing.
“It’s just a very small portion of our clientele. The main server containing all clients of Cebuana Lhuillier remains protected and uncompromised,” said Richard Villaseran, the company’s corporate communications division head.
He added the company’s clients had been advised how to further protect their personal information.

Latest updates

Philippine financial service firm flags data breach affecting 900,000 clients
0
Six charged in Bulgaria with financing ‘terrorist’ groups
0
Police kill 4 insurgents in shootout in Pakistan
0
NFL PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Patriots, Chiefs, Saints and Rams one game away from glory
0
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Weak by J. C. Sharman
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.