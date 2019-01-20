MCIT, Huawei launch ICT job fair in Riyadh

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) recently partnered with Huawei to launch the First Huawei and Partners ICT Talent Job Fair at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The recruitment event aimed to promote promising students who have taken part in previous Huawei training programs such as the ICT Competition, Future Leaders Program, Seeds for the Future, or educational initiatives through Huawei’s ICT Academies, and offer them the opportunity to advance their careers.

The event was attended by Vice President of Channels and Commercial Sales at Huawei Middle East Hazem Bazan; Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Li Huaxin; Vice Chairman of the Riyadh Chamber Mansour Al-Shathri; HR Adviser for the Shared Support Deputy Governor of SAGIA Abdul Aziz Altamimi; and other senior officials from the MCIT as well as the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), and 16 enterprises who are Huawei’s local partners.

At the job fair, hundreds of students applied for ICT positions at Huawei and its partner enterprises. Huawei also used the forum as a platform to launch the Saudi Talent Enablement Program (STEP), a program which will encompass many of Huawei’s educational initiatives to promote the development of valuable skills in Saudi nationals.

On the sidelines of the fair, 30 students graduated from Huawei’s Future Leaders Program, an initiative which provides technical education to Saudi nationals, particularly fresh university graduates.

Chinese Ambassador Li said: “This First Huawei and Partners ICT Talent Job Fair is yet another example of China’s strong partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I proudly recognize the contribution that Huawei makes through its social responsibility programs as it plays a major role in developing skills of the youth of the Kingdom.”

Saad Almaleki, general manager of digital capabilities at MCIT, said: “We are proud to partner with Huawei once again to promote the First Huawei and Partners ICT Talent Job Fair, and support our students in developing the skills and technology necessary to enable our leadership’s Vision 2030 and National Transformation Plan 2020. We are grateful to Huawei for its great contribution to accelerating our Kingdom’s digital transformation by equipping our students with the skills they need to drive forward the ICT industry and promote them into labor market, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration and partnership for many years to come.”

Vice President of Channels and Commercial Sales at Huawei Middle East Bazan said: “Huawei sees enormous potential for Saudi Arabia to become a global leader and pioneer in the ICT sector. Saudi Vision 2030 calls for the development of the Kingdom into an innovative and globally-competitive economy through digital transformation, and our aim at Huawei is to support the success of this vision.”