SEDCO Holding showcases Riyali program at forum

The Riyadh Social Forum was held on Jan. 9-10 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. (Supplied)
SEDCO Holding Group participated as the knowledge partner in the 4th iteration of the Riyadh Social Forum, where it presented a review of its Riyali Financial Literary Program.
The Riyadh Social Forum was held on Jan. 9-10 at the Al-Nakheel Crowne Plaza Hotel under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz.
The objective of the forum was to contribute to creating a community whose members and institutions are characterized by social awareness and civility. In addition to presenting the Riyali Financial Literacy Program, SEDCO Holding held two workshops over the two days of the forum.
Abdulrahman Al-Turjuman, acting head of marketing and CSR at SEDCO Holding, gave an overview of Riyali’s experience in successfully spreading financial awareness and the achievements attained by the program. He covered the journey of Riyali since its inception in 2012 targeting university and high school students, through its digital transition in 2013 when it launched the Riyali mobile phone application. The journey concludes with the latest achievements of collaborating with the Ministry of Education in 2017, and partnering with the Saudi British Bank (SABB) in 2018. To date, the Riyali Program has succeeded in reaching more than 550,000 beneficiaries.
Al-Turjuman said: “Work is also underway to develop the Riyali Club Program for universities and an agreement will be made with four universities for the pilot phase to be held during the second semester of the 2018-19 school year.”
He said through this program, interactive activities and programs will be organized to spread the culture of financial awareness among students.
Al-Turjuman added: “There are other programs that are currently under development, including the Ajyal Riyali Program dedicated to middle school students. The pilot phase of this program will be launched in the second semester of the 2018-19 school year in 10 schools before being fully deployed by the Ministry of Education to contribute to the agreement we signed with them to reach 2 million beneficiaries in 2020.”

STC wins Ookla award for fastest network in KSA

A man passes the Saudi Telecom STC office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 6, 2018. (REUTERS)
Ookla, the company behind Speedtest for internet testing and analysis, has recognized Saudi Telecom Company (STC) as the “fastest mobile network” in Saudi Arabia. STC achieved a speed score of 29.99 Mbps, with an average download speed of 32.95 Mbps.
The award is an outcome of millions of tests actively initiated by customers across the network to check internet speeds using various applications, and web and mobile platforms.
The Speedtest awards for top providers are determined using a “Speed Score” that incorporates a measure of each provider’s network speeds (download and upload) to rank network speed performance. The STC network was determined as the fastest in the Kingdom.
The telecom giant plans to increase this speed dramatically in the next couple of years to provide “impressive speeds and incorporate future services with KPIs (key performance indicators) targeting higher data rates, very low latency, massive device connectivity, IoT and energy efficiency services.” To achieve this, STC is transforming its existing network, upgrading its 4G-LTE network and rolling out the 5G network.
Haithem Al-Faraj, senior vice president, tech and ops, STC, said: “Our mission has always been to enrich society by providing second-to-none experience with the network. We are continuously improving our network speeds and rolling out new network technologies and services. STC 4G network is transforming all the time to provide remarkably faster speeds.”
He added: “We are also commercially rolling out the 5G network to introduce innovative services to our deserving customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the region. This esteemed Ookla award is a true manifestation of STC efforts to continually improve the network and get the network ready for the digital era, and to meet the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
We are very proud of this award and look forward to many similar awards and successes in the near future.”
STC is playing a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as an enabler for digital transformation in the public and private sectors and in the development of telecommunications and ICT infrastructure.

