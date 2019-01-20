STC wins Ookla award for fastest network in KSA

SEDCO Holding showcases Riyali program at forum

SEDCO Holding Group participated as the knowledge partner in the 4th iteration of the Riyadh Social Forum, where it presented a review of its Riyali Financial Literary Program.

The Riyadh Social Forum was held on Jan. 9-10 at the Al-Nakheel Crowne Plaza Hotel under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz.

The objective of the forum was to contribute to creating a community whose members and institutions are characterized by social awareness and civility. In addition to presenting the Riyali Financial Literacy Program, SEDCO Holding held two workshops over the two days of the forum.

Abdulrahman Al-Turjuman, acting head of marketing and CSR at SEDCO Holding, gave an overview of Riyali’s experience in successfully spreading financial awareness and the achievements attained by the program. He covered the journey of Riyali since its inception in 2012 targeting university and high school students, through its digital transition in 2013 when it launched the Riyali mobile phone application. The journey concludes with the latest achievements of collaborating with the Ministry of Education in 2017, and partnering with the Saudi British Bank (SABB) in 2018. To date, the Riyali Program has succeeded in reaching more than 550,000 beneficiaries.

Al-Turjuman said: “Work is also underway to develop the Riyali Club Program for universities and an agreement will be made with four universities for the pilot phase to be held during the second semester of the 2018-19 school year.”

He said through this program, interactive activities and programs will be organized to spread the culture of financial awareness among students.

Al-Turjuman added: “There are other programs that are currently under development, including the Ajyal Riyali Program dedicated to middle school students. The pilot phase of this program will be launched in the second semester of the 2018-19 school year in 10 schools before being fully deployed by the Ministry of Education to contribute to the agreement we signed with them to reach 2 million beneficiaries in 2020.”