You are here

  • Home
  • Spanish rescuers drill tunnel to search for toddler down well
﻿

Spanish rescuers drill tunnel to search for toddler down well

A drill is seen drilling a well at the area where Julen, a Spanish two-year-old boy fell into a deep well six days ago when the family was taking a stroll through a private estate, in Totalan, southern Spain, January 19, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
0

Spanish rescuers drill tunnel to search for toddler down well

  • The paramilitary Civil Guard have questioned both parents and an entrepreneur who dug the well, a police spokesman said, adding that this was routine in such investigations
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
0

MADRID: Rescuers searching for a toddler trapped for a week in a well in southern Spain began drilling a tunnel on Saturday, in the latest bid to reach the boy as part of a massive operation to find him.
Julen Rosello fell down a very narrow shaft more than 100 meters (330 feet) deep on Sunday while playing as his parents had lunch nearby in the town of Totalan near Malaga.
A giant drilling machine was installed Saturday at the site in a bid to make a parallel tunnel and excavation started in the afternoon.
“We hope to achieve this as soon as possible as conditions and that conditions from now will be a bit more favorable,” said engineer Angel Garcia Vidal, who is overseeing the operations.
The job will take about 15 hours if conditions are favorable, he said. But the chances of finding the boy alive now appear slim.
The plan is to dig a sufficiently deep tunnel after which miners will manually carve a passage to the well.
“It is surprising to see so many machines, sophistication, so much energy, manpower and work deployed to make this rescue possible,” said Juanma Moreno, president of the regional government of Andalusia.
He praised a “huge wave of solidarity, involving not just local residents but people from all over Andalusia and Spain who wanted to participate.”
Spanish media, which have been covering the rescue operations round-the-clock, have reported that Julen’s parents lost another child, aged, three in 2017. The child had cardiac problems.
The paramilitary Civil Guard have questioned both parents and an entrepreneur who dug the well, a police spokesman said, adding that this was routine in such investigations.
The well was unmarked at the time of the accident and regional authorities in Andalusia said the necessary permission had not been sought before it was dug.

Topics: Spain

Related

0
World
Spain arrests 17 in ongoing Catalonia anti-terror operation
0
Middle-East
Boat carrying over 300 migrants rescued off Libya reaches Spain

Congo top court declares Tshisekedi winner of presidential poll

Felix Tshisekedi, leader of the Congolese main opposition party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, gestures to supporters at party headquarters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
AP
0

Congo top court declares Tshisekedi winner of presidential poll

  • Congo’s constitutional court is widely seen as beholden to Kabila, who has been in power since his father was assassinated in 2001
Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
AP
0

KINSHASA, Congo: Congo’s Constitutional Court early Sunday declared the election of Felix Tshisekedi as president, rejecting challenges to the vote by runner-up Martin Fayulu, who had alleged fraud.
Tshisekedi, son of the late, charismatic opposition leader Etienne, is now set to be inaugurated on Tuesday.
The declaration came shortly after the African Union in an unprecedented move asked Congo to delay announcing the final election results, citing “serious doubts” about the vote. It planned to send a high-level delegation on Monday to find a way out of the crisis, fearing unrest spilling across borders of the vast Central African nation.
The court turned away Fayulu’s request for a recount in the Dec. 30 vote. He had accused Congo’s electoral commission of announcing results dramatically different from ones posted at polling stations around the country. Leaked data attributed to the commission shows that Fayulu easily won.
But the court said Fayulu did not put forward proof to back his claims.
Outside court, Fayulu’s supporters have alleged that outgoing President Joseph Kabila made a backroom deal with the largely untested Tshisekedi once it became clear that the ruling party’s candidate did poorly in the election. Neither party has acknowledged the accusations.
Congo, rich in the minerals key to smartphones around the world, is moving close to achieving its first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960.
But observers have warned that the court’s upholding of the official results could lead to further unrest. At least 34 people have been killed since provisional results were released on Jan. 10, the United Nations has said.
There was no immediate reaction early Sunday from Tshisekedi, who has said little publicly since the election, or Fayulu. Many people in the courtroom erupted in cheers after the declaration, along with Tshisekedi supporters who had gathered outside.
The court could have ordered a recount or ordered a new election.
It called unfounded a challenge filed by another candidate, Theodore Ngoy, that objected to the electoral commission’s last-minute decision to bar some 1 million voters from the election over a deadly Ebola virus outbreak.
The court said Tshisekedi won with more than 7 million votes, or 38 percent, and Fayulu received 34 percent. However, leaked data published by some media outlets, attributed to the electoral commission and representing 86 percent of the votes, show that Fayulu won 59 percent while Tshisekedi received 19 percent.
Ahead of the court’s decision, both Congo’s government and Tshisekedi’s party dismissed the AU’s request to delay the final results.
Congo’s government called it a matter for the court. Tshisekedi’s party rejected the request outright.
The continental body’s stance is “the work of some mining lobbies seeking to destabilize the Democratic Republic of Congo in order to perpetuate the looting of this country,” the secretary-general of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress party, Jean-Marc Kabund, said in a statement.
He called on the Congolese people to mobilize and defend the mineral-rich country’s sovereignty.
Ahead of the ruling, hundreds of Tshisekedi’s supporters were in the streets of the capital, Kinshasa, waving tree branches and banners reading “Congo for the Congolese.”
 

Topics: DR Congo Kinshasa

Related

0
World
African Union urges Congo to suspend final election results
0
World
Congo’s ruling coalition wins majority in national assembly

Latest updates

Spanish rescuers drill tunnel to search for toddler down well
0
Congo top court declares Tshisekedi winner of presidential poll
0
Poland bids emotional farewell to murdered mayor
0
STC wins Ookla award for fastest network in KSA
0
SEDCO Holding showcases Riyali program at forum
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.