Death toll reaches 73 in Mexico fuel pipeline fire horror

More than 70 people were injured in the pipeline explosion in central Mexico. (AFP)
Updated 20 January 2019
AP
TLAHUELILPAN, Mexico: They were warned to stay away from the geyser of gasoline gushing from the illegally tapped pipeline in central Mexico, but Gerardo Perez says he and his son joined others in bypassing the soldiers. As they neared the spurting fuel he was overcome with foreboding.
Perez recalls telling his son: “Let’s go ... this thing is going to explode.”
And it did, with a fireball that engulfed locals scooping up the spilling gasoline and underscored the dangers of an epidemic of fuel theft from pipelines that Mexico’s new president has vowed to fight.
By Saturday evening the death toll from Friday’s blaze had risen to 73, with another 74 people injured and dozens more were missing. Perez and his son escaped the flames.

PARIS: French officials say two people have been killed and 22 others injured in a large blaze that broke out in the French ski resort of Courchevel.
According to authorities in the Savoie region, the blaze started at 4:30 a.m. local time on Sunday in a building housing seasonal workers located in the heart of the Alpine town.
The Savoie prefecture says 70 firefighters were involved to put the fire under control.
Among the injured, four have been seriously wounded. The fire also forced 60 people to be evacuated from the building.
The cause of the fire and the identity of the victims were not immediately known.

