Israeli leader heads to Chad to restore relations

Netanyahu has made great efforts to extend Israeli diplomacy to Africa (AFP/File)
JERUSALEM: Israel’s prime minister has departed for the central African nation of Chad to officially restore relations.
Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hailed what he called a “historic and important breakthrough” with the Muslim-majority country that borders Libya and Sudan. Chad’s President Idriss Deby visited Jerusalem in November.
Netanyahu has made great efforts to extend Israeli diplomacy to Africa and has visited the continent several times in recent years. It’s part of an overall policy of seeking allies among developing countries that have historically sided with the Palestinians at the UN and other international forums. Netanyahu says this outreach “causes outrage in Iran and among the Palestinians.”
Chad broke off relations with Israel in 1972. It plays a key role in combatting militant groups in the Sahara.

‘Huge’ explosion' in Syria capital causes fatalities

An explosion was heard Sunday in the south of the Syrian capital Damascus, with preliminary reports suggesting it was a "terrorist act", state television said.
"Explosion heard around the southern highway in Damascus area, first reports suggest a terrorist act," the broadcaster said.

