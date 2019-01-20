You are here

Saudi economy forecast to grow 2% on stronger non-oil sector, higher government spending

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth will accelerate to 2.8 percent this year as the lagged effect of higher crude prices and production feeds through to the non-oil sectors, Emirates NBD Research said. (AFP)
DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian economy will expand by 2 percent this year with the non-oil sector getting a boost from higher crude prices and government spending likely to rise further in 2019, an Emirates NBD Research report said on Sunday.
But the growth estimate was lower than the official government projection of 2.4 percent, the report noted.
“Even taking the OPEC agreed production cuts which came into effect at the start of the year, we think average oil production in KSA will be at least 1 percent higher on average than 2018,” Khatija Haque, Emirates NBD’s head of MENA Research, said.
“We expect non-oil sector growth to accelerate to 2.8 percent as the lagged effect of higher oil prices and production feeds through to the non-oil sectors, and as government spending is likely to rise further this year.”
But the cautious economic outlook for Saudi Arabia is also true for the wider GCC region, Haque noted, considering a ‘slowing global growth and heightened geo-political risks globally.’
Average growth for the GCC states this year is forecast at 2.5 percent, with the UAE and Qatar likely to report faster growth rates, after the regional economy rebounded in 2018, driven by higher oil output.
Meanwhile for 2018, average GDP growth was pegged at 2.4 percent.
“Production in Q4 2018 was much higher than we had expected and as a result, the hydrocarbons sector contributed positively to overall GDP growth in the GCC last year,” the report said.
Emirates NBD Research has revised its oil forecasts for 2019 lower to an average of $65 a barrel for Brent, against the more than $70 a barrel previously.
“We expect budget deficits to widen modestly this year, based on our assumption of an average Brent oil price of $65 a barrel and increased government spending,” the report noted.
“The introduction of VAT in Bahrain and potentially Oman (the latter expected in September 2019) should help these countries address their sizable budget deficits, although other fiscal reforms will need to be undertaken to sustain any improvement over time,” it added.
Saudi Arabia has programmed a 7.2 percent rise in its budget this year to 1.1 trillion Saudi riyals, majority of it allocated for education and military spending, on a projected deficit of 4.2 percent.

More than 64,000 Omani jobs created after expat visa ban

DUBAI: Oman’s efforts to provide employment opportunities for its citizens both in the private and public sectors have resulted in the creation of more than 64,000 localized jobs last year.
These positions became available to Omanis after the country’s Ministry of Manpower implemented a visa ban on expatriate workers involved in 87 professions including information systems, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, administration, human resources and insurance.
The visa ban, implemented at the end of January last year, resulted in the hiring of 64,386 Omanis in private sector companies and establishments and 4,125 more in government agencies, a Times of Oman report said.
Gulf countries have been historically dependent on expatriate workers to power their economies; with a 2013 study indicating as much as 71 percent of Oman’s labor force are non-nationals. In Qatar, expatriate workforce was as high as 95 percent while in the UAE it was 94 percent; 83 percent in Kuwait; 64 percent in Bahrain and 49 percent in Saudi Arabia.
The Gulf states have since launched job nationalization programs to absorb more of their citizens into the labor force, as well as address high levels of unemployment.
Between December 2018 and November last year, a total of 60,807 expatriate workers have left Oman’s labor force or an equivalent 3.6 percent reduction in their numbers, which now stands at 1,734,882.

