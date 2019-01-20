Google Doodle celebrates Syrian painter Louay Kayali

You are here

Louay Kayali was celebrated with a Google Doodle on Sunday. (Google)
DUBAI: Syria has given the world many a creative talent and these artists are just a few of those who deserve attention.
Louay Kayali
The Syrian painter was celebrated with a Google Doodle on Sunday — on what would have been his 85th birthday. Aleppo-born Kayali, who died in 1978, was famous for his depiction of daily struggles.

A painting by Louay Kayali. (Photo courtesy: Barjeel Art Foundation)


Fateh Moudarres
One of the leaders of the modern art movement in Syria, Moudarres studied at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Rome and was influenced by surrealism. He died in 1999.

(Photo courtesy: Christie's)


Sara Naim
This Syrian visual artist grew up between Dubai and London and works in Paris. She is known for her photography of micro-formations and her use of a Scanning Electron Microscope.

(Photo courtesy: The Third Line) 


Mahmoud Salameh
The Palestinian-Syrian refugee spent 17 months in an Australian detention center before settling in Sydney, where he works as a cartoonist, animator and graphic artist.
Diala Brisly
Brisly left Syria in 2013, but continues to produce her distinct, children-inspired artwork that is characterized by storybook-like sketch work.
Ammar Abd Rabbo
Born in Damascus in 1966, Rabbo is regarded as one of the Arab world’s prominent photojournalists. His work has been seen in renowned publications, from Time magazine to Paris Match.

(Photo courtesy: Ammar Abd Rabbo/ Ayyam Gallery) 

 

Sony Music ends contract with US singer R. Kelly

Updated 19 January 2019
AFP
Sony Music ends contract with US singer R. Kelly

  • The singer of ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ fame — who recently announced a new album — has seen his reputation more and more seriously hard hit
  • Spotify announced in May it would drop the singer from its curated ‘playlists’
Updated 19 January 2019
AFP
NEW YORK: Sony Music has called it quits with embattled singer R. Kelly, ending his contract with subsidiary RCA after a documentary aired accusing him of repeated cases of sexual abuse, media reports said Friday.
While Variety and Billboard reported the breakup, Sony Music did not immediately confirm it when contacted by AFP.
One woman who sued R. Kelly, accusing him of sexual battery, knowingly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease and false imprisonment, also says he has threatened her.
Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred told reporters on Monday that her client Faith Rodgers, 20, faced “efforts to intimidate and retaliate” from Kelly after she filed the lawsuit now pending in New York’s Supreme Court.
And just after Rodgers testified in the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” that aired this month, her lawyers say Kelly and his team created a Facebook page — which the social media giant removed within hours — seeking to discredit accusers including Rodgers, posting “private” photos of her.
But the singer of “I Believe I Can Fly” fame — who recently announced a new album — has seen his reputation more and more seriously hard hit.
Calls for a boycott gathered pace in some measure thanks to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements and via the #MuteRKelly hashtag on Twitter.
Spotify announced in May it would drop the singer from its curated “playlists.”
The last straw was the broadcast in early January of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a documentary in which several women accused the singer and producer, 52, of having sex with girls under the age of 16, and of having surrounded themselves with women whom he made sex slaves.

