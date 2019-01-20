Google Doodle celebrates Syrian painter Louay Kayali

DUBAI: Syria has given the world many a creative talent and these artists are just a few of those who deserve attention.

Louay Kayali

The Syrian painter was celebrated with a Google Doodle on Sunday — on what would have been his 85th birthday. Aleppo-born Kayali, who died in 1978, was famous for his depiction of daily struggles.

A painting by Louay Kayali. (Photo courtesy: Barjeel Art Foundation)



Fateh Moudarres

One of the leaders of the modern art movement in Syria, Moudarres studied at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Rome and was influenced by surrealism. He died in 1999.

(Photo courtesy: Christie's)



Sara Naim

This Syrian visual artist grew up between Dubai and London and works in Paris. She is known for her photography of micro-formations and her use of a Scanning Electron Microscope.

(Photo courtesy: The Third Line)



Mahmoud Salameh

The Palestinian-Syrian refugee spent 17 months in an Australian detention center before settling in Sydney, where he works as a cartoonist, animator and graphic artist.

Diala Brisly

Brisly left Syria in 2013, but continues to produce her distinct, children-inspired artwork that is characterized by storybook-like sketch work.

Ammar Abd Rabbo

Born in Damascus in 1966, Rabbo is regarded as one of the Arab world’s prominent photojournalists. His work has been seen in renowned publications, from Time magazine to Paris Match.