Afghanistan’s incumbent president Ashraf Ghani registers for re-election

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, center, addresses a crowd after arriving to register as a candidate for the presidential election in Kabul on Sunday, January 20. (AP)
  • Ashraf Ghani, who is seeking a second term, was elected in a fraud-tainted poll in 2014
  • De facto prime minister Abdullah Abdullah is among at least 14 other candidates who have joined the race
KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday formally registered as a candidate for Afghanistan’s delayed presidential election, setting up a rematch with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in the July ballot.
Ghani, who is seeking a second term, was elected in a fraud-tainted poll in 2014 that was only resolved in a US-brokered power-sharing deal with Abdullah.
De facto prime minister Abdullah — Ghani’s partner in the fragile unity government — is among at least 14 other candidates who have joined the race.
The president has replaced his current first vice president, Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, with Amrullah Saleh, an ethnic Tajik and a staunch opponent of the Taliban, for his 2019 ticket.
Ghani, an ethnic Pashtun, needs to expand his support beyond Afghanistan’s largest ethnic group and build alliances with other ethnicities.
“A strong government can solve the current crisis. The crisis this country has faced in the past 40 years has been because of lack of a strong government,” Ghani said.
But his presidency has been marred by growing militant violence, record civilian casualties, political infighting, deepening ethnic divisions and fading hopes for peace.
The election slated for July 20 comes after President Donald Trump signaled he would bring home half of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan as he grows impatient over America’s longest-ever war.
Washington is stepping up efforts for a peace deal that could pave the way for the Taliban’s participation in the next government, with the US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad visiting regional powers this month after meeting Taliban representatives last month in Abu Dhabi.
But many Afghans are worried a US pull-out could destabilize the Kabul government and ultimately spark another bloody civil war.
There are also concerns the presidential election, which will now be held in the middle of the Taliban’s traditional fighting season, could unleash a wave of deadly violence as militants seek to disrupt the vote.

  • Abul Bajandar has had 25 surgeries since 2016 to remove the growths from his hands and feet at Dhaka Medical College Hospital
  • A sudden relapse prompted him to flee the clinic in May without notifying staff
DHAKA: A Bangladeshi father dubbed “Tree Man” for the bark-like growths on his body returned to hospital on Sunday after his condition worsened, he said.
Abul Bajandar has had 25 surgeries since 2016 to remove the growths from his hands and feet at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Doctors were on the verge of declaring their treatment a success before a sudden relapse prompted Bajandar to flee the clinic in May without notifying staff.
But on Sunday he was readmitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, with the growths now covering almost the entirety of his hands and feet, the 28-year-old said.
“I made a mistake by leaving the hospital. I sought alternative treatment but could not find any. I now I understand I should have stayed and continued the treatment here,” Bajandar said.
Samanta Lal Sen, a plastic surgeon at the hospital, said doctors would resume treatment “very soon,” adding the growths had spread to other parts of his body.
“I requested Bajandar to return as soon as possible. Now we have to start from the very beginning. We’ll have to conduct more surgeries,” Sen said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had promised free treatment for Bajandar after his plight captured the sympathies of the country.
He lived in the hospital’s expensive private cabin with his wife and daughter for nearly two years during his first round of treatment treatment.
The father of one suffers from epidermodysplasia verruciformis, an extremely rare genetic condition also known as “tree-man syndrome.”
Sen said that fewer than half a dozen people worldwide have the disease.
His hospital also treated a young Bangladeshi girl suffering from the condition in 2017.
Doctors declared her surgery a success, but her father later said the growths had returned in even greater numbers, prompting the family to halt treatment and return to their village.

Topics: Bangladesh

