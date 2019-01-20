You are here

  • Home
  • Attack on UN base in Mali kills 8 peacekeepers: UN source
﻿

Attack on UN base in Mali kills 8 peacekeepers: UN source

Since extremist militia took over northen Mali in 2012, the UN mission sent more than 13,000 blue-helmet peacekeepers. (AFP)
Updated 46 sec ago
AFP
0

Attack on UN base in Mali kills 8 peacekeepers: UN source

  • An attack at the same UN base last April killed two peacekeepers and left several others wounded
  • The Bamako government and armed groups signed a peace agreement in 2015 to restore stability
Updated 46 sec ago
AFP
0

BAMAKO, Mali: Gunmen killed at least eight Chadian UN peacekeepers in an attack Sunday on one of their bases in northern Mali, a source close to the MINUSMA force said.
“According to a new toll, still provisional, at least eight peacekeepers have been killed,” the source said.
The attack happened early Sunday at the Aguelhok base 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of Kidal and toward the border with Algeria, the source added.
A Malian security source spoke of at least six killed and 19 wounded, while a diplomat in northern Mali told AFP that several of the attackers were also killed.
An attack at the same base last April killed two peacekeepers and left several others wounded.
More than 13,000 peacekeepers are deployed in Mali as part of a UN mission that was established after Islamist militias seized northern Mali in 2012. They were pushed backed by French troops in 2013.
A peace agreement signed in 2015 by the Bamako government and armed groups was aimed at restoring stability to Mali following a brief Islamist takeover in the north.
But the accord has failed to stop violence by Islamist militants, who have also staged attacks in Burkina Faso and Niger.
Earlier this month, both France and the United States criticized the authorities in Mali for their failure to stem the worsening violence.

Topics: mali UN peacekeepers attack

Related

0
Middle-East
UN peacekeepers return to Golan Heights
0
World
Armed men kill 37 civilians in part of Mali hit by ethnic violence

Do not hijack Brexit, UK trade minister warns Britain’s parliament

Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

Do not hijack Brexit, UK trade minister warns Britain’s parliament

  • Theresa May returns to parliament on Monday to set out how she plans to try to break the Brexit deadlock
  • Time is running out for Brexit, Britain’s biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Parliament cannot be allowed to hijack Brexit, Trade Minister Liam Fox said on Sunday, in a warning to lawmakers who want to take more control over Britain’s departure from the European Union.
With just weeks to go before Britain is due to leave the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will return to parliament on Monday to set out how she plans to try to break the Brexit deadlock after her deal was rejected by lawmakers last week.
She will also speak to ministers on Sunday on a conference call, a government source said, as the prime minister tries to navigate a way through the competing visions for the future from a second referendum to staying in the EU.
Time is running out for Brexit, Britain’s biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years, but so far there is little that unites a divided parliament beyond its rejection of May’s deal that envisages close economic ties with the EU.
Britain’s main opposition Labour Party is pressing for a new election and for May to rule out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, while others in parliament are lobbying for anything from a second referendum to leaving without an agreement.
Fox, a Brexit supporter, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that May’s divorce agreement with the EU was still the best basis for a deal and warned lawmakers against trying to take more control of Britain’s departure.
“Parliament has not got the right to hijack the Brexit process because parliament said to the people of this country: ‘we make a contract with you, you will make the decision and we will honor it’,” Fox said.
“What we are now getting are some of those who were always absolutely opposed to the result of the referendum trying to hijack Brexit and in effect steal the result from the people.”
Britain voted with a 52 percent majority to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum that exposed deep divisions across the country, divisions that still split cities and towns, and the country’s parliament, almost three years on.
After seeing her deal rejected by more than 200 lawmakers last week, May has opened talks with other parties to try to find a way to break the deadlock.
But with Labour refusing to take part until May rules out leaving without a deal, some lawmakers fear those talks will change little and instead have said they will launch attempts next week to force the government to change course.
Several are trying to make sure Britain does not “accidentally” leave without a deal on March 29, a scenario some businesses say would be catastrophic for the economy.
“What happens when you have a hung parliament is that power does pass from government ... to parliament and that’s what we are seeing play out,” Nicky Morgan, a Conservative former minister, told Sky News.
She said she was backing a bill that would force the government to extend Article 50, which triggered Britain’s two-year talks to leave the EU, if it cannot get an agreement approved by parliament by the end of February.
Dominic Grieve, another Conservative lawmaker, is also looking at ways to stop Britain from leaving without a deal.
With much of the focus now on Labour, its Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said there was now only really two options that could find majority support — a future close economic relationship with the EU or a second referendum — and that it was increasingly inevitable that Article 50 would be extended.
“We’ve arrived at phase three and therefore we need to be realistic about what the options are,” Starmer told the BBC.
“Let’s ... reduce it to the options that are at least capable of getting a majority and that is a close economic relationship and a public vote.”

Topics: UK Britain Brexit

Related

0
World
Former British PM Major urges May to drop Brexit ‘red lines’
0
Business & Economy
UK shoppers rein in spending as Brexit nears

Latest updates

Attack on UN base in Mali kills 8 peacekeepers: UN source
0
Oscars: the show must go on... without a host
0
Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri to strike a pose at Dubai yoga fest
0
Do not hijack Brexit, UK trade minister warns Britain’s parliament
0
Sudan police tear gas protesters ahead of parliament march
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.