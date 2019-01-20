FaceOf: Bader Saleh, Saudi comedian, writer, editor, and actor

Bader Saleh is a comedian, writer, editor, and actor from Saudi Arabia. He is one of the first star comedians that rose through YouTube in the Arab world. He began his career in 2010.

He shot to fame through a show titled “Eysh Elly” (What is) in Arabic, which was posted on his YouTube channel. The show got 395,515,437 hits and the number of subscribers to the channel exceeded 3.2 million.

Saleh gained a huge fan following. Due to his essentiality, professionalism, and influence in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, many organizations chose to work with him.

For instance, he was selected as the media face of the Dubai Tourism Festival for 2015 and 2016. He also headlined the 2015 Dubai Comedy Festival with Dave Chappelle and Trevor Noah.

In 2016, he was chosen by MBC — the most popular and biggest TV group in the Middle East — to host a prime time show called “The Tonight Show with Bader Saleh.”

Also in 2016, Saleh featured on the international comedy tour “Bisht Comedy Tour,” which was the largest comedy tour in the US and the UK, with some of the biggest names on the Arabic comedy scene. It was sponsored by Zain, a telecommunication company, and targeted Arab students studying abroad.

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, gave him an award during the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, in the entertainment category for individuals.

Saleh also starred in a few series. The most recent one is the new Saudi TV drama show “Doon.” It is a crime-action thriller filmed in the Kingdom. It is about a 19-year-old’s struggle to free his older brother from prison. “Doon” is the first-ever Saudi drama with the Viu streaming company.