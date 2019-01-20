You are here

FaceOf: Bader Saleh, Saudi comedian, writer, editor, and actor

Bader Saleh is a comedian, writer, editor, and actor from Saudi Arabia. He is one of the first star comedians that rose through YouTube in the Arab world. He began his career in 2010. 

He shot to fame through a show titled  “Eysh Elly” (What is) in Arabic, which was posted on his YouTube channel. The show got 395,515,437 hits and the number of subscribers to the channel exceeded 3.2 million.

Saleh gained a huge fan following. Due to his essentiality, professionalism, and influence in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, many organizations chose to work with him. 

For instance, he was selected as  the media face of the Dubai Tourism Festival for 2015 and 2016. He also headlined the 2015 Dubai Comedy Festival with Dave Chappelle and Trevor Noah.

In 2016, he was chosen by MBC — the most popular and biggest TV group in the Middle East — to host a prime time show called “The Tonight Show with Bader Saleh.” 

Also in 2016, Saleh featured on the international comedy tour “Bisht Comedy Tour,” which was the largest comedy tour in the US and the UK, with some of the biggest names on the Arabic comedy scene. It was sponsored by Zain, a telecommunication company, and targeted Arab students studying abroad.

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, gave him an award during the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, in the entertainment category for individuals. 

Saleh also starred in a few series. The most recent one is the new Saudi TV drama show “Doon.” It is a crime-action thriller filmed in the Kingdom. It is about a 19-year-old’s struggle to free his older brother from prison. “Doon” is the first-ever Saudi drama with the Viu streaming company.

Topics: #FaceOf

NEW DELHI: Indian exporters have urged the government to ask Saudi Arabia to lift the importation ban on fruits and vegetables from the southern state of Kerala.

The outbreak of a deadly virus in certain parts of Kerala in May last year forced Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to ban imports of horticultural products from the state. 

Most GCC countries have lifted the ban thereafter.

“We are losing more than $1,000 per day as a result of the ban,” says P.E. Ashraf Ali of Pomona Exports, a Kerala-based export company that has been sending fruits and vegetables to Saudi Arabia for the past 20 years.

“We are now sending our products to other south Indian cities, like Coimbatore and Bangalore, and this entails extra costs for us and has significantly reduced our profit margin,” Ali told Arab News.  

Around 20 exporters in Kerala export horticulture products to GCC countries.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the major markets for us in the Gulf region,” said Ali. “Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah are three major airports to which we send our products.” 

V.S. Sunil Kumar, Kerala's agriculture minister, called it “a serious issue.”

He said: “I have already sent two letters to the union government in New Delhi to talk to Saudi Arabia and sort out the matter. New Delhi should reassure them and request them to lift the ban.”

Kumar, who is also a minister in the communist government in the southern state, reiterated the importance of trade with Saudi Arabia.

“Kerala and the Kingdom have shared close trade and cultural ties for centuries,” he told Arab News. “I understand the central government has already taken up the issue with authorities in Saudi Arabia. New Delhi should take more proactive steps to address the concerns of exporters in Kerala.”

V Venugopal, president of the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a premier trade body in Kerala, called for inter-governmental discussion between India and Saudi Arabia to sort out this issue.

“The Kerala government has taken very effective steps to control the Nipah virus,” he said. “If exports do not resume soon, the fruit and vegetable market will be very badly impacted. These are very perishable items that cannot be stored. The Indian government should convince Riyadh that Nipah was a small incident that happened more than seven months ago.”

He said that mangoes from Kerala are among the most popular in Saudi Arabia and that many people from Kerala living in Saudi Arabia are expecting the fruit. 

“This is not only a loss for local farmers, but for people in the country,” he said.

Arab News approached the Commerce Ministry in New Delhi on this issue, but received no comment.

Topics: Kerala mangoes

