Finance Minister Al-Jadaan leads Saudi delegation at Arab economic summit

Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri receives Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan in Beirut. (SPA)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Finance Minister Al-Jadaan leads Saudi delegation at Arab economic summit

  • Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari received the minister
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan arrived in Beirut on Saturday to lead the Saudi delegation at an Arab economic summit. 

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari and other embassy officials received the minister.

The meeting is the first economic and development summit to be held since 2013, and comes as Syria, Yemen and Libya remain gripped by violence and Iraq confronts a massive reconstruction challenge after its costly victory over Daesh.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said nearly half of all refugees “come from our Arab world.”

Lebanon is home to some 1 million Syrian refugees, or a quarter of the country’s population.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun told the opening session that Lebanon is overwhelmed by the presence of Syrian and Palestinian refugees, who make about half the population of the tiny country, which is struggling with an economic crisis.

Topics: Arab League Saad Hariri Lebanon Ahmed Aboul-Gheit

FaceOf: Bader Saleh, Saudi comedian, writer, editor, and actor

Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
FaceOf: Bader Saleh, Saudi comedian, writer, editor, and actor

  • Saleh shot to fame through a show titled  “Eysh Elly” (What is) in Arabic
  • He was selected as  the media face of the Dubai Tourism Festival for 2015 and 2016
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Bader Saleh is a comedian, writer, editor, and actor from Saudi Arabia. He is one of the first star comedians that rose through YouTube in the Arab world. He began his career in 2010. 

He shot to fame through a show titled  “Eysh Elly” (What is) in Arabic, which was posted on his YouTube channel. The show got 395,515,437 hits and the number of subscribers to the channel exceeded 3.2 million.

Saleh gained a huge fan following. Due to his essentiality, professionalism, and influence in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, many organizations chose to work with him. 

For instance, he was selected as  the media face of the Dubai Tourism Festival for 2015 and 2016. He also headlined the 2015 Dubai Comedy Festival with Dave Chappelle and Trevor Noah.

In 2016, he was chosen by MBC — the most popular and biggest TV group in the Middle East — to host a prime time show called “The Tonight Show with Bader Saleh.” 

Also in 2016, Saleh featured on the international comedy tour “Bisht Comedy Tour,” which was the largest comedy tour in the US and the UK, with some of the biggest names on the Arabic comedy scene. It was sponsored by Zain, a telecommunication company, and targeted Arab students studying abroad.

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, gave him an award during the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, in the entertainment category for individuals. 

Saleh also starred in a few series. The most recent one is the new Saudi TV drama show “Doon.” It is a crime-action thriller filmed in the Kingdom. It is about a 19-year-old’s struggle to free his older brother from prison. “Doon” is the first-ever Saudi drama with the Viu streaming company.

Topics: #FaceOf Bader Saleh Eysh Elly Dubai Tourism Festival

