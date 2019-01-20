Initiative launched to ensure better working conditions for Saudi women

You are here

Saudis visit an interior design fair in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on November 8, 2017. (AFP)
RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development on Sunday launched a unified organization for women’s work environment initiative. It aims to create an attractive working environment for women in various labor market activities, while also helping the private sector to attract female workers.
The initiative addresses a number of issues including avoiding any action that puts pressure on women’s freedom in a way that does not conform to the labor laws. There shall be no gender discrimination in wages for work of equal value. Furthermore, creating an appropriate working environment for women is a direct responsibility of the employer, by creating a suitable space for women to carry out their responsibilities, making sure to provide privacy and independence in women’s sections in the office.
In the event that women and men are employed in the same place of work, the number of females working in the same shift shall not be less than two. Women should not be employed in cleaning facilities or room service and made to carry luggage in the tourist accommodation sector, except for private accommodation that is for females only.
The ministry also requires companies and enterprises to provide enough security guards or an electronic security system that is operated by women. In addition, women should not work in facilities reserved for men only.
The ministry excludes the employment of women in industrial occupations and jobs that would expose them to dangers.
The ministry also specified working hours for females at night for various activities, which is until 11 p.m., except for industrial activities where they work until 6 p.m.
However, there are some other activities and situations in which women may operate at night, such as if the work is related to health or charity, emergency situations or if working at night is necessary to keep materials from rapid damage.
Women can also work at night if they hold senior positions, or if they are working in establishments that fall under the supervision of the cities or governorates and their municipalities in the month of Ramadan and peak seasons and in the central areas of Hajj and Umrah, such as working in women’s supplies shops or providing entertainment and nutrition services.
According to the ministerial decree, the penalties imposed by the labor law and the relevant ministerial decisions shall be applied on the establishment that violates any of the provisions of this decree, and shall be effective from the date of its issuance.

Jeddah to host first global village in Saudi Arabia

The marketing plan of the village has been put in place to target private and international schools to ensure high attendance. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 January 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Jeddah to host first global village in Saudi Arabia

  • “Participants from some 50 countries have so far confirmed their interest in taking part in the festival, which will be held on an area of more than 45,000 square meters,” Suzan Eskander said
Updated 21 January 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

JEDDAH: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, Jeddah will host a multicultural festival that takes visitors on a virtual tour of 50 countries.
The global village will be set up inside Atallah Happy Land Park along the city’s famous waterfront every day from 5 p.m. to midnight between Feb. 28 and March 29.
The event is one of many aiming to enhance tourism, as well as the local economy.
Suzan Eskander, director-general of International Image, the organizing company, told Arab News that the village is expected to attract 1 million visitors.
“Participants from some 50 countries have so far confirmed their interest in taking part in the festival, which will be held on an area of more than 45,000 square meters,” she said.
“There will be pavilions for participants from five Gulf Cooperation Council states, 10 Arab countries, 18 African countries, 10 European countries and four countries from the Americas.”
She added that folkloric dances would be performed by bands from each country.
“Performers will be dressed in traditional costumes,” she said. “Visitors can also enjoy dishes and traditional products from different countries.”
Eskander also said paintings portraying heritage and culture in the different countries would be on display.
“In addition, we are hopeful that the children’s zone will wow young visitors,” she said. “Little guests can develop their skills in drawing and games, as well as play zones.”
Eskander said the village was timed to coincide with the city’s good weather season, adding that a marketing plan has been put in place to target private and international schools to ensure high attendance. Eskander expressed her gratitude to the General Entertainment Authority for their continued support and cooperation.
“They have not only provided us instructions for obtaining the festival’s license, but are still following up to ensure that everything is going smoothly,” she said.

